The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the squad for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, starting June 4. Durham CCC’s Emilio Gay and Hampshire CCC’s Sonny Baker, who copped his maiden cap, make the cut as uncapped players. Kent batsman Zak Crawley, whose dismal form in the recent Ashes series led to his exclusion, was dropped. Gloucestershire’s Ollie Robinson makes his Test debut after two years of absence.

Australia squad named for T20 World Cup | 03:12 - England have dropped struggling opening batsman Zak Crawley from their squad for next month’s first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Durham’s Emilio Gay, one of three uncapped players in a 15-man squad including Hampshire fast bowler Sonny Baker and Somerset wicketkeeper-batsman James Rew, is set to replace Crawley as he is a specialist opener. Meanwhile paceman Ollie Robinson, following a two-year exile, is back for the first of a three-Test series. Watch the Bangladesh v Pakistan Test series from 8–12 May and 16–20 May, streaming Live and exclusive on FOX SPORTS available on Kayo | New to Kayo?

Crawley endured a dire 2025/26 tour of Australia, managing a mere 273 runs in 10 innings at 27.30 during the team’s woeful 4-1 Ashes series loss. And he has found runs hard to come by for Kent in the second division of the County Championship so far this season.

This is the first time since captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test team in 2022 that Crawley has been left out of a squad when available. The England and Wales Cricket Board also announced Wednesday that former Australia batsman Marcus North would be their new national selector. North joins the ECB from county side Durham, where he has been the director of cricket since October 2018





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England T20 World Cup Zak Crawley Cap Emioto Sonny Baker James Rew Ollie Robinson Marcus North Australia

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