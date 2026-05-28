Australia sues 3M for over $2 billion over PFAS contamination of communities

The federal government has filed the largest Commonwealth claim ever, targeting 3M for alleged concealment of PFAS hazards linked to defence firefighting foam that has polluted water, soil and food supplies across Australia.

The Australian federal government has initiated a lawsuit against multinational chemicals producer 3M Company, seeking more than two billion Australian dollars in damages for the widespread contamination of communities across the nation with per‑ and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS or forever chemicals .

Attorney‑General Michelle Rowland announced the proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia on Thursday, describing the claim as the largest ever brought by the Commonwealth. She accused 3M of a systematic cover‑up regarding the hazards of its PFAS‑based firefighting foam, which had been supplied to the Department of Defence for decades. Rowland emphasized that the government must protect citizens and hold corporations accountable when public health and the environment are jeopardised.

PFAS were incorporated into firefighting foams used at defence bases throughout Australia, and over many years the chemicals have leached into drinking water supplies, soil, food chains and residential properties. The persistence of these synthetic compounds means they accumulate in the human body, and scientific testing has detected PFAS residues in the blood of virtually every Australian and a large proportion of the global population.

The contamination has triggered extensive remediation efforts, with the defence establishment already spending more than one billion dollars on investigation, monitoring and initial clean‑up activities. The total cost is expected to rise as the scope of contamination becomes clearer. Rowland detailed how 3M allegedly withheld its own laboratory findings that demonstrated significant adverse environmental impacts from the foam, falsely claiming that the product was biodegradable, non‑toxic and could be disposed of safely.

The misrepresentation, according to the Attorney‑General, has imposed a heavy financial burden on Australian taxpayers. The legal action follows a precedent‑setting settlement in the United States earlier this year, where 3M agreed to pay up to twelve point five billion US dollars to remove PFAS from thousands of water systems. Australian authorities now seek comparable accountability and compensation to fund the ongoing nationwide effort to eradicate forever chemicals and protect public health





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PFAS Contamination 3M Lawsuit Australian Government Forever Chemicals Environmental Remediation

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