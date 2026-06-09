Australia suffer first ODI loss in 21 years to Bangladesh

Australia have crashed to their first ODI loss against Bangladesh in 21 years, crushed by 86 runs (DLS method) in the opening match of their three-game series. Bangladesh, hosting Australia in a men's ODI for the first time since 2011, posted a formidable 8-284 after being sent in at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, before restricting the tourists to 9-191 from 42.2 overs when lightning and rain ended play.

Australia have crashed to their first ODI loss against Bangladesh in 21 years, crushed by 86 runs (DLS method) in the opening match of their three-game series.

Bangladesh, hosting Australia in a men's ODI for the first time since 2011, posted a formidable 8-284 after being sent in at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, before restricting the tourists to 9-191 from 42.2 overs when lightning and rain ended play. It was Bangladesh's second victory in 23 ODIs against Australia, alongside their famous 2005 run chase in Cardiff.

Australia batted poorly, their fielding was shoddy, and their bowling looked pedestrian compared to Bangladesh, who were spearheaded by firebrand Nahid Rana (4-41). Nahid, mentored by Bangladesh bowling coach and former Australian speedster Shaun Tait, troubled all the tourists with his express pace which exceeded 150km/h. (52 not out) posted his fourth ODI half-century, while Alex Carey (47) and Cooper Connolly (35) failed to capitalise on promising starts.

Australia's reply started horribly when Matt Short was bowled through the gate by Taskin Ahmed off the innings' first ball. Labuschagne, who tallied 24 runs at 8.00 in Australia's recent 2-1 series loss in Pakistan, is averaging 11.64 in his last 17 ODIs stretching back to 2024. Inglis (19) nicked off to Nahid before the pair exchanged words as the Bangladeshi paceman gave the skipper a send-off.

Mossadek starred with the bat in his first international in four years, capitalising on four dropped catches and two missed runout opportunities to smash a career-best 86 not out off 70 balls. Najmal Hossain Shanto (67) was grassed on nine by Labuschagne at second slip and made Australia pay, sharing a rapid 96-run second-wicket stand with Tanzid Hasan (54) following the early loss of Saif Hassan (five).

'Our fielding was a bit sloppy. With the bat we lost clumps of wickets Not a great way to start the series, but it is a series, and we have two to go. Hopefully we can respond and play better cricket.

'We created a number of chances but weren't able to hang on, hopefully we'll be cleaner in that and can respond on Thursday. That's the key, learn really quickly.





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Australia Bangladesh ODI Loss Series DLS Method Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Dhaka Taskin Ahmed Matt Short Labuschagne Alex Carey Cooper Connolly Nahid Rana Shaun Tait Express Pace Drop Catches Run Chase Fielding Bowling Batting Series Loss Pakistan Pakistan Series Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In Pakistan Australia's Recent 2-1 Series Loss In

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rising star rewarded for eye-catching cameo as Aussie stars drop out of ODI squadRising star rewarded for eye-catching cameo as Aussie stars drop out of ODI squad

Read more »

Australia crash to first ODI loss against Bangladesh for 21 yearsTourists go down by 86 runs on DLS method in Dhaka as shoddy fielding and poor bowling marked defeat

Read more »

Bangladesh Stuns Australia with 86-Run DLS Victory in First ODIIn a shocking turn of events, Bangladesh defeated Australia by 86 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the first ODI of the series. This marks Australia's first one-day international loss to Bangladesh in 21 years. Bangladesh posted 8-284, with half-centuries from Tamim, Shanto, and Mosaddek, while Australia's chase stalled at 9-191, led by Nahid Rana's four-wicket haul.

Read more »

Bangladesh thrash Australia in rain-hit ODIBangladesh have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a dominant performance against Australia in the rain-hit opening ODI.

Read more »