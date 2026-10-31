Australia lose Test series to South Africa after 111 all out in Cape Town

Australia collapsed to 111 all out chasing 288 in Cape Town, losing the Test series to South Africa and their world No 1 ranking. Simon Harmer took six wickets and Kagiso Rabada struck twice in the first over.

Australia have lost their Test series to South Africa after a calamitous day five in Cape Town ended in a 111 all out defeat, chasing 288 for victory.

The loss also cost Australia their world No 1 Test ranking. South Africa, already reigning world champions, regained top spot. The contest was set up beautifully at the start of the day: 288 to chase, a full day to do it, on a surface that had been sporting but allowed batters to flourish when set.

Also read Lyon's wicket signals pitch shift as South Africa battle Australia in final Test

Australia Collapsed Against Rabada And Harmer

A kettle and a cup of tea later, Australia were ripped open by Kagiso Rabada and gobbled up by Simon Harmer, losing two wickets in the first over, four in the first hour, and seven by lunch. It followed another putrid batting display in Gqeberha, where Australia were bowled out for 99 in what should have been an easy draw and asked to follow on. Two collapses back to back sealed their fate. The chaos began with Rabada.

Matt Renshaw tickled a ball down the leg side and was caught behind for a duck on ball three. It was no less an error than a nick outside off, and stepping across before glancing increased the likelihood of finding the keeper. Ball six doomed Marnus Labuschagne, in what must be his last Test innings for at least the foreseeable.

He had a leading edge for four first ball, then left a ball he would once have had the confidence to play, was hit on the pads and trapped lbw. Umpire Richard Kettleborough, in his 100th Test, raised the finger. Labuschagne reviewed unsuccessfully on umpire's call, showing a yellow light on the timber, and trudged off after 49 innings without a century.

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Two wickets in an over might have influenced Travis Head to temper a game built on playing Russian roulette with a populated catching cordon, but no. Three overs later, having come close to being caught multiple times, he sliced Rabada to Marco Jansen in the gully for 14. Then came Cameron Green's call for a run. His defensive prod from Harmer had twirled just a few yards past short leg.

Josh Inglis is fast, but Marques Ackerman was right there, getting back and twirling to throw. The first-innings century maker was run out for 4. Simon Harmer took two wickets in one over during the collapse. Alex Carey, with premeditated daftness, hit a reverse sweep straight to Jansen behind point for 2.

Cooper Connolly, a player in this side without a job to do, thought the best move against an off-spinner ragging it away from the left-hander was a big cover drive second ball. Caught behind for a duck. That made it 42 for 6. Mitchell Starc hung in, but was caught at bat pad just before the break, and the match was all but over.

Only Travis Head, with 14, and Cameron Green, with 27, reached double figures. The third-highest score was extras with 16, though Australia at least passed the low mark of 47 they were bowled out for in Cape Town in 2011. A strange sequence followed, with Green soaking up bowling from Rabada and Cummins from Harmer, turning down singles to retain their configuration. Green had looked so uncomfortable against the spinner that it was not clear who was shielding who.

When captain Temba Bavuma got wise and swung Harmer around to the far end, he got Green first ball, the overthinking batter charging down to defend but totally missing one that ragged back from the footmarks to hit off stump. He lasted 110 balls for 27. Green, Mitchell Starc and then Pat Cummins largely gave up on attempting to score as they protected the No.4 bat from Harmer's spin and the bowlers from pace.

Then Green could not resist attacking Harmer's first ball at him in 13 overs, dancing down the pitch only to completely miss a brilliant turner that struck the very top of off. Harmer had to toil after that, as Cummins was resolute in facing 90 balls and Lyon enterprising in facing 57.

A move around the wicket trapped Cummins on 11 with a beauty that drifted in to pitch in line and hit the back leg just before tea was due. He made it six in the innings and 10 for the match when he dismissed Josh Hazlewood with a similar piece of sorcery. A shift of 21.1 overs yielded 6 for 16.

Nathan Lyon, having worked his way up one spot in the batting order from No 11, top scored with 33 not out. Fifteen years after his heroics in the 47 all out on this same ground, he did so again. That bravery through the second session, taking over from Green to join Cummins, who defended for nearly 30 overs, underlines how dire the rest of the side was.

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Rabada Reaches 350 Wickets Milestone

Rabada finished with 3 for 39, taking him to 350 wickets, the fastest by almost a thousand deliveries. His astonishing strike rate of 39.6 balls per wicket is in its own stratosphere: most of the game's prolific bowlers are in the 50s or 60s. The most wickets at a lower strike rate is 112 from George Lohmann, who debuted in 1886.

There was mystery in why Cummins chose at the toss to give Harmer last use of the pitch, rather than hand that to Lyon, who had been brought into the side but got far less reward for his work in the third innings. Harmer outpointed Lyon, who was dropped from the second Test when Australia preferred the pace of Scott Boland and is on shakier ground than ever before.

Simon Katich Criticises Australia Toss Decision

Former Test batter Simon Katich blamed the decision to bowl first and what it meant for an inexperienced batting line-up. Katich said that when you win the toss in these sorts of conditions in a massive game, you bat and put scoreboard pressure on the opposition. He added there was absolutely no reason to bowl first and that the hosts proved it with the way they batted in the first innings.

Katich also warned that this is what happens when an inexperienced batting line-up is put in this position on day five of a Test. He said that if a side does not know how to handle spin with three or four men around the bat, it may as well not go to India, because that is what awaits.

Channel 7's Tom Morris described the moment as a reckoning for Australian cricket while speaking on SEN in the middle of the collapse. In Gqeberha, South Africa were 40 for 4 on the first morning before their captain Temba Bavuma turned the game. In Cape Town, South Africa were in effect 40 for 4 in the third innings, from which point Australia's bowlers coughed up two more centuries. Now, Australia themselves were 40 for 4.

But fightbacks were the province of the other team. In a tour full of twists and turns, a series loss for Australia looked near impossible when they had South Africa 6-110 on day three of a wet Gqeberha Test after winning the first match in Durban. A little over a week later, the series has gone to South Africa, and Australia's regeneration begins in earnest before the first home Test against New Zealand on December 9.

Selector Dilemmas For Upcoming Border-Gavaskar

Just how deep the selectors will want to cut with the Border-Gavaskar and Ashes series to come in 2027 remains to be seen. Labuschagne is almost certainly out, while Steve Smith, absent from Cape Town with a neck injury, should be fit to return. Renshaw, an opener in his first Test stint, returned to the team in the middle order only to be moved to the top after Nic Maddinson was dropped.

Head appears willing to keep opening and might have to, given the lack of trust selectors have had in their opening options since losing David Warner and Usman Khawaja to retirement. Head, though, must wonder how much damage he could be doing at his old No.5 spot after watching Renshaw and Inglis both score centuries there in the series. Green is Australia's No.4 into the future and could remain there if Smith fills the Labuschagne void at first drop.

The tourists have continually backed the Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins trio when fit, but the latter notably suffered the longest wicketless drought of his career during the series. South Africa are already the reigning world champions, but they've spent the last month proving how many champions are in their team.