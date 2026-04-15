Australia to Boost Defence Spending Significantly Amidst Shifting Global Threats

Defence Minister Richard Marles will unveil a new National Defence Strategy, announcing a substantial increase in defence spending over the next decade, with an additional $14 billion allocated over four years and $53 billion over ten. This will bring Australia's defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2033, driven by escalating global security challenges and a need to enhance defence capabilities and self-reliance.

Defence Minister Richard Marles is set to unveil Australia's 2026 National Defence Strategy this Thursday, a comprehensive blueprint detailing the future direction and immediate priorities for the nation's armed forces over the next two years.

During a significant address at the National Press Club, Marles will announce a substantial increase in defence investment, allocating an additional $14 billion over the coming four years beyond the projections outlined in the 2024 strategy. Furthermore, a considerable sum of $53 billion has been earmarked for defence expenditure over the next decade.

These augmented financial commitments are poised to elevate Australia's total defence spending to 3 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product by 2033, a notable acceleration from the previously stated objective of reaching 2.3 per cent by the same deadline.

This increased investment arrives amidst ongoing international pressure, particularly from the United States, which has urged its allies, including Australia, to bolster their military spending to approximately 3.5 per cent of GDP, a move advocated by the Trump administration as a means to enhance collective security.

Minister Marles will underscore that this expanded allocation is a direct response to a dramatically altered global security landscape. He is expected to articulate that Australia is confronting strategic circumstances of unparalleled complexity and threat since the conclusion of World War II.

According to his prepared remarks, the international norms that historically served as a check on the deployment of force and military coercion are progressively diminishing. In light of these evolving geopolitical realities, the Albanese government is actively pursuing all available avenues to rapidly enhance defence capabilities.

This strategy involves not only significantly increased defence appropriations but also the exploration of mechanisms to attract and leverage private capital. The outcome, Marles will highlight, is the most substantial peacetime increase in defence spending in Australia's history.

Beyond financial investment, the Defence Minister will also delineate key strategic priorities for the Australian Defence Force. Significant financial resources have already been directed towards the acquisition of advanced drone technology, a strategic imperative informed by the proven efficacy of these systems in recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Marles will emphasize that the successful implementation of this strategy transcends mere increased spending; it is fundamentally about achieving greater efficiency and effectiveness in defence outlays.

The strategy, he will assert, is designed to propel Australia towards enhanced defence self-reliance, bolster the foundational industrial and national capacities that underpin national security, and solidify Australia's position within a robust network of trusted regional and global partnerships, thereby strengthening its strategic posture and operational readiness in an increasingly uncertain world.





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