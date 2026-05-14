Australia to Compete in 2027 America's Cup, 3 Decades After Last Participation

Australia will compete in the 2027 America's Cup, almost three decades since their last participation in the event. The nation ended the United States’ 132-year dominance in 1983, widely agreed to be the longest winning streak in sporting history, but their last appearance was in 2000.

Triumphant... Australia II's skipper, John Bertrand is mobbed by the crowd on the Newport dock as he stepped ashore to greet his wife. An Australia n challenger will compete in the 2027 America’s Cup, almost three decades since their last participation in the event, organizers said on Wednesday.

Australia ended the United States’ 132-year dominance in 1983, widely agreed to be the longest winning streak in sporting history, but their last appearance was in 2000. Olympic gold medallist Tom Slingsby will be head of sailing and lead Australia’s crew, which also includes three-time Cup winner Glenn Ashby as head of performance and design.

Team Australia sailor Tash Bryant said in a statement that the nation’s return makes it feel like the start of ‘an exciting new era for the America’s Cup’





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Australia America's Cup John Bertrand Tom Slingsby Tash Bryant New Zealand Technology Transfer Innovative Partnership World Stage Sailors Women In Elite Sailing Younger Generations

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