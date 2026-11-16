Australia to ease backpacker visa crackdown to aid regional employers

The Australian government is reversing proposed visa restrictions for British backpackers to address regional labor shortages, a move expected to be announced by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke is expected to announce a significant policy shift on Tuesday that will roll back a proposed crackdown on working holidaymakers, aiming to alleviate acute labor shortages in regional Australia. This decision addresses urgent pleas from local employers in the hospitality and agriculture sectors who are struggling to fill vacancies in pubs, cafes, and farms. The move highlights the government's effort to balance migration controls with economic needs, ensuring that British backpackers can continue to support key industries while maintaining the integrity of broader immigration reforms.

Government Policy Reversal Details

The core of the revised policy involves delaying the implementation of a ballot system for backpackers seeking to extend their stay until next year. Sources familiar with Minister Burke's upcoming announcement indicate that the Labor government has reached a near-final agreement with the United Kingdom. This diplomatic resolution is designed to ensure that the record numbers of British citizens arriving in Australia contribute to filling skills gaps in regional areas rather than concentrating solely in major metropolitan cities. The delay of the ballot system removes an immediate barrier to extension, providing certainty for workers and employers alike during this transitional period.

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Diplomatic Talks and Bilateral Agreements

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has engaged in high-level discussions with his British counterpart, Andy Burnham, to refine the terms of the working holiday visa arrangement. The two leaders held meetings on two separate occasions within a single week, including a crucial conversation on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. These dialogues focus on aligning visa conditions with national interests, ensuring that the flow of British workers supports Australia's economic goals without undermining other aspects of the free-trade agreement signed by former leaders Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson in 2021. Minister Burke emphasized the need to adjust the framework to something more sensible that safeguards national interests while respecting the bilateral relationship.

Impact of Visa Age Limit and Regional Rules

Under the existing free-trade deal, British citizens enjoy unique privileges compared to other nationalities, including a visa age limit increase from 30 to 35 years and a removal of the requirement to work 88 days in regional Australia to extend their stay. This specific exemption, introduced in 2024, was heavily criticized by the Nationals party, which warned that farmers would lose up to 10,000 workers annually. Despite these concerns, the number of British backpackers has surged dramatically. Data from the end of September showed 51,248 British nationals in Australia, a figure that has doubled in just two years since the regional work requirement was scrapped. The visa stream remains uncapped, allowing unlimited entry for young UK nationals when their domestic job market weakens.

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Regional Employers and Industry Advocacy

Regional pubs, clubs, and agriculture groups have mounted a vigorous campaign against the government's original backpacker proposals, arguing that stricter controls would devastate local economies. The backlash underscores the difficult trade-offs inherent in the migration debate, where cutting historically high arrivals risks harming key sectors such as universities, health, and construction. While conservatives argue that Labor's plan focuses too heavily on backpackers, they urge a tougher crackdown on international students instead, a sector the government is already regulating. The government's revised approach seeks to offset some of the worker losses regional employers face under overall plans to drive down backpacker numbers by redirecting more British visa holders toward regional job opportunities.

Broader Migration Statistics and Future Steps

The total number of working holidaymakers in Australia reached a record 217,827 at the end of September, reflecting the intense demand for temporary visa holders in the current labor market. This surge in arrivals has forced the government to re-evaluate its strategies to ensure that migration supports economic stability rather than exacerbating housing or infrastructure pressures. By modifying the UK scheme, the government aims to retain a critical workforce component while adhering to its broader immigration targets. The upcoming announcement is expected to detail how these changes will be implemented, providing a roadmap for balancing diplomatic obligations with domestic labor market requirements in the coming months.