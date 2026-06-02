Australia to raise minimum wage by 4.75%, Oxfam highlights wealth gap

The Fair Work Commission has decided to raise the minimum wage by 4.75% in Australia, while Oxfam highlights the growing wealth gap in the country.

Almost three million workers in Australia will receive a wage increase of 4.75 per cent. The Fair Work Commission will raise the minimum wage from $24.95 to $26.44 per hour for from next month.

Unions had asked for an increase of 6 percent, while the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry requested a 3.5 per cent rise. The pay rise is expected to help narrow the gender pay gap, because women often work in lower paid, casual or part-time jobs. The Fair Work Commission stated that they could not award a real wage increase that would close the real wage gap entirely due to current uncertain circumstances.

However, they considered it necessary to ensure that Modern Award reliant employments are not worse off in real times than they were at 1 July 2025. Oxfam has released an analysis showing the richest 20 Australians now hold more wealth than the poorest 3 million households. They looked at the 2026 Australian Financial Review Rich List and found there are now 178 billionaires in Australia. Oxfam says their collective wealth has been increasing by around $50,000 per minute.

The sanctions are designed to discourage violence from so-called settlers in the West Bank. The decision was taken in coordination with New Zealand. Australia has previously sanctioned Israeli government ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. A cruise ship that was at the centre of a hantavirus outbreak has been disinfected and is ready to set sail again with passengers.

The ship's owner, Oceanwide Expeditions, says it will depart on Saturday for a trip to the Norwegian Arctic. The United States President Donald Trump says he has brokered a deal to de-escalate the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. He says Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to stop attacking each other, but fighting has continued in southern Lebanon. Israel had been stepping up its attacks on Hezbollah, and threatened to attack Beirut, Lebanon's largest city.

Mr Trump said he believes a broader deal with Iran, which is allied to Hezbollah, could be reached within days. But former assistant US secretary of state for political-military affairs, Mark Kimmitt says he is more sceptical. The owner of Lion Brewery, Lion, said the decision was due to a long-term decline in national beer sales and rising costs. The brewery will shift its production from Tasmania to mainland Australia, and the move will impact 42 jobs





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