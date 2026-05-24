Australia\u2019s Royal Commission to Examine Anti-Semitism and Security Following Terror Attack

The inquiry will examine the security arrangements for the Chanukah by the Sea event and intelligence on the shooters, as well as assess the prevalence of anti-Semitism in society and institutions. Dozens of Jewish Australians have shared their experiences of anti-Semitism, and 56 witnesses have laid bare the extent of Jewish hate across the country. The inquiry will also explore how decisions are made in respect of firearms licence applications and what was known about the alleged shooters.

An inquiry into Australia \u2019s worst terror attack is set to again kick off on Monday, with security arrangements for the Chanukah by the Sea event and intelligence on the shooters coming into focus.

The inquiry will focus on defining anti-Semitism, its prevalence in Australia and how to assess its prevalence in society and institutions. The next block of hearings kicks off on Monday will look at what was known about the alleged shooters and what was done with the intelligence, the security arrangements for the Chanukah by the Sea event and how decisions are made in respect of firearms licence applications.

Dozens of Jewish Australians have so far spoken at the inquiry, sharing their lived experiences of anti-Semitism. Fifty-six witnesses laid bare the extent of Jewish hate across the country, with one saying the community is begging a hate inquiry to be an “inflection point” to stamp out the increasing scourge of anti-Semitism.

Children are among those targeted by the hate, with school yards and sporting fields no exception, the inquiry said, with kids being told “Hitler should have finished you off”. A 13-year-old girl, who was placed into lockdown at a bat mitzvah at Bondi Pavilion on December 14 as the alleged terror attack that killed 15 innocent people unfolded, said she still has nightmares after seeing hundreds of people running and screaming from the massacre.

The girl, whose mum had to take time off work to look after her in the wake of the attack, said that “some of my friends even get scared when they hear a balloon pop” while also detailing how she tries to mask her Jewish jewellery and is constantly scared she will be subjected to anti-Semitic hate while out and about





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Australia Royal Commission Anti-Semitism Security Chanukah By The Sea Terror Attack

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