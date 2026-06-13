Australia Unveils 42-Strong Swimming Team for Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Australia has named a 42-strong swimming squad for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, featuring 14 rookies and Olympic gold medalists Mollie O'Callaghan and Lani Pallister. The team aims to build on its 2022 success with strong showings in both able-bodied and para events.

Australia has unveiled a formidable 42-strong swimming squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, featuring a blend of seasoned gold medalists and 14 debutants set to make their mark on the international stage.

The team was finalized on Saturday night following the conclusion of an intense six-day selection trials held in Sydney, where athletes pushed their limits to secure coveted spots. Leading the charge are freestyle sensations Mollie O'Callaghan and Lani Pallister, both poised to extend Australia's legacy of dominance in the pool.

O'Callaghan, a double Olympic gold medalist from Paris, will defend her 100m freestyle title and also compete in the 200m, while Pallister, fresh off victories in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle events in Sydney, is carefully planning her program for Glasgow. Their presence, alongside fellow Paris Olympic gold medalists Meg Harris and Shayna Jack, forms a formidable relay unit that aims to continue Australia's winning tradition.

Australia's women's freestyle team has been a powerhouse, capturing gold in 14 of 15 races at the 2022 Birmingham Games, where the nation amassed a total of 25 gold medals from 52 events. The Dolphins also collected 21 silver and 19 bronze medals in Birmingham, far outpacing runner-up England's eight golds from 32 total medals.

However, the 2022 haul fell short of the record 73 medals won at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, which included 28 golds from 50 events. This year's squad is determined to improve upon that performance, with emerging talents like 17-year-old Sienna Toohey from Albury, hailed as the future of Australian breaststroke, set to compete in her first Games.

Toohey will spearhead the charge in the 100m breaststroke, while world record-holder Kaylee McKeown aims to cap her third and final Commonwealth Games appearance with more backstroke gold. The women's team also includes a strong contingent of backstroke and medley swimmers, ensuring depth across all disciplines. In the men's field, Cameron McEvoy stands as the star attraction, with the 50m freestyle world record-holder seeking his first individual Commonwealth Games medal.

McEvoy, 32, joins para-swimmer Lakeisha Patterson in making his fourth Games appearance, having debuted at Glasgow 2014. Kyle Chalmers, 27, secures a spot at his third Games, while freestyle ace Sam Short has set an ambitious goal of five gold medals in the 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, and 4x200m relay.

Adding to the narrative, Jamie Jack, younger brother of Shayna Jack, will debut in the 50m freestyle, marking the first sibling duo to represent Australia since Emma and David McKeon in 2018. The able-bodied team is complemented by an 18-strong para-swimming squad led by veterans Patterson, Tim Hodge, and Col Pearse, alongside a 44-strong able-bodied and 37-para athlete contingent selected for the Pan Pacific Championships in August.

The diverse lineup reflects Australia's commitment to excellence across all swimming categories, with many athletes set to compete on multiple fronts in Glasgow





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