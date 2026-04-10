Australia Urged to Bid for 2027 AFC Asian Cup Amidst Concerns over Saudi Arabia

Australia is being urged to consider an emergency bid to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup due to concerns about Saudi Arabia's ability to host the tournament amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Former Socceroo Craig Foster and other stakeholders are advocating for Australia to step in, highlighting the nation's proven capacity to successfully organize major football events and emphasizing the potential diplomatic and economic benefits. The call comes after the postponement of the draw ceremony.

Australia is being urged to consider an emergency bid to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, given the uncertainty surrounding Saudi Arabia 's ability to host the tournament in January. Former Socceroo Craig Foster and other stakeholders are advocating for Australia to step in, highlighting the nation's proven capacity to successfully organize major football events and emphasizing the potential diplomatic and economic benefits.

The call comes amidst escalating concerns about the conflict in the Middle East and its potential impact on the tournament's safety and logistical feasibility. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) postponed the final draw ceremony for the tournament, originally scheduled for Riyadh, indicating that alternative arrangements might be needed if Saudi Arabia is unable to host. The postponement and the lack of a new date for the draw ceremony highlight the growing unease surrounding the event. Australia's successful hosting of the 2015 Asian Cup and the recent Women’s Asian Cup are cited as strong evidence of its capabilities. Foster points out that hosting the 2027 Asian Cup would be an important opportunity for Australia to improve its reputation in the Middle East and provide a significant economic boost, particularly for the hospitality industry. Football Australia had earlier expressed interest in hosting the 2031 and 2035 editions but has since put that process on hold. The economic impact of hosting these events could be substantial, as demonstrated by the 2015 Asian Cup, which attracted 15,000 international visitors and generated over $81 million in direct expenditure. The government's investment in the Women's Asian Cup, with contributions exceeding $20 million from the federal government and several state governments, further demonstrates the government's willingness to support international sporting events. \Foster is urging Australia's Minister for Sport, Anika Wells, to actively support Football Australia's potential bid to host the tournament. He believes that hosting would greatly enhance the chances of a successful performance by the Australian national team, boosted by the support of home crowds. The government's support, along with Football Australia's efforts, would be crucial in making the hosting a reality. A spokesperson for Football Australia underscored the increasing significance of AFC tournaments in the global football calendar, crediting the advancements made by Asian nations like Saudi Arabia. They highlighted the economic, diplomatic, social, and health benefits associated with hosting such events. The spokesperson emphasized the need for consistent and coordinated support from all levels of government to maintain Australia's position as a leading host nation, given the growing scale, competition, and expectations associated with global football events. The current situation in Saudi Arabia also includes construction difficulties, one venue Aramco Stadium in Khobar is barely 200km from Iran and an hour’s drive to Bahrain, which has been attacked in recent days despite the ceasefire. The Asian Cup is viewed as a crucial test of Saudi Arabia's ability to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, making the stakes even higher. \The situation is particularly sensitive given the geopolitical context of the Middle East, including the ongoing conflict and security concerns. The proximity of potential venues in Saudi Arabia to areas of conflict raises concerns about the safety of players, officials, and fans. The potential for disruptions and security risks are significant factors contributing to the uncertainty surrounding the tournament's viability in Saudi Arabia. Australia's experience in hosting major football events, combined with its relative geographic stability, positions it as a viable alternative for the AFC. The potential economic benefits, diplomatic advantages, and the opportunity to showcase Australia's footballing prowess further strengthen the case for an Australian bid. Australia has the infrastructure, expertise, and a demonstrated track record of success in organizing large-scale sporting events. The government and Football Australia must collaborate to make a compelling case to the AFC. The decision to step in as an emergency host would demonstrate Australia's commitment to supporting the global football community and its ability to respond to unexpected challenges. The successful hosting of the Asian Cup in Australia would not only be a sporting triumph but also a valuable contribution to the country's international standing and economic growth. This would be a significant opportunity for Australia to show leadership in global sports. With a decision required soon, it is expected that all relevant parties will make their respective moves in the near future





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