Australia Urged to Consider US B-21 Bombers as AUKUS Submarine Plan Faces Risks

Shadow defence minister James Paterson calls for Australia to explore purchasing B-21 bombers from the US as a contingency plan amid concerns over delays in the AUKUS submarine program. He warns of rising Indo-Pacific tensions and advocates for greater transparency about defence risks, while the government appoints Meghan Quinn as the first female secretary of the Department of Defence.

Australia should explore the acquisition of a fleet of advanced, long-range bomber aircraft from the United States as a contingency measure in case the AUKUS submarine agreement encounters significant delays or obstacles, according to shadow defence minister James Paterson.

In his first major address since assuming the role, Paterson emphasized that while he remains a strong supporter of the AUKUS partnership, the plan to obtain nuclear-powered submarines carries substantial risks, necessitating alternative strategies to ensure Australia’s defence capabilities remain robust. He argued that the public must be better informed about the escalating threat of conflict in the Indo-Pacific region to justify a major increase in defence spending.

If Australians were fully aware of the likelihood of near-term regional conflict and the nation’s current unpreparedness, they would likely demand greater investment in defence, Paterson stated. He criticized the government for downplaying these risks, accusing officials of fostering a false sense of security among the public. Paterson dismissed claims from AUKUS skeptics that the US might fail to deliver on its commitment to sell Virginia-class submarines to Australia or that submarines could be easily purchased off the shelf.

There is no ready-made submarine market where nations can simply acquire vessels without prior orders, he noted. While acknowledging the challenges in developing nuclear-powered submarines—including workforce shortages and infrastructure delays—Paterson highlighted emerging financial concerns within the AUKUS framework, warning of potential severe consequences for the UK and Australia’s joint effort to design and build the SSN-AUKUS submarine model. Given these uncertainties, Paterson advocated for supplementary defence capabilities that could provide similar long-range, stealth strike capabilities.

He specifically mentioned the B-21 bomber, set to enter service with the US Air Force next year, as a viable interim solution. The B-21, with its reported lower cost compared to nuclear submarines and smaller crew requirements, could offer Australia a strategic advantage. Defence analyst Marcus Hellyer estimated in 2022 that acquiring a squadron of 12 B-21 bombers would cost around $30 billion. These aircraft, resembling flying saucers, can travel over 4,000 kilometres without refuelling.

Paterson acknowledged the growing emphasis on smaller, unmanned technologies like drones but stressed the importance of maintaining crewed platforms for long-range operations, given that potential conflict zones are thousands of kilometres away. He urged the government to reconsider the B-21 bomber as a critical deterrent capability, particularly as tensions in the Indo-Pacific are expected to peak in the late 2020s and early 2030s.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Richard Marles announced the appointment of Meghan Quinn as the new secretary of the Department of Defence. Quinn, who previously led the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, will be the first woman to hold this position. Her selection came as a surprise due to her lack of direct defence experience, though Marles highlighted her extensive public sector background, including roles at Treasury and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Quinn’s appointment follows the recent promotion of Susan Coyle as the first female head of the Australian Army, marking a significant shift in gender representation within the defence sector





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