Australia Urges Iran and US to Intensify Peace Talks Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Australia is calling on Iran and the United States to prioritize diplomatic solutions to end their conflict, as Iran has once again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz and fired upon ships. This action, taken after a brief reopening of the waterway, has heightened concerns over global oil supply chains and the fragile ceasefire.

Australia is urging Iran and the United States to redouble their diplomatic endeavors to forge a lasting peace, following Iran 's renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent actions against vessels. This development occurred just a single day after the critical waterway had been reopened. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) declared on Sunday its intention to obstruct all maritime traffic through the strait, citing an ongoing US blockade of Iran ian ports.

Iran asserts this action contravenes the terms of a recently established ceasefire agreement. Iranian state media has confirmed reports of two Indian ships being fired upon and forced to alter course after attempting to transit the strait over the weekend. This incident underscores the volatile security situation in a region vital to global oil supply chains. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles characterized the closure of the strait as a deeply disappointing turn of events, emphasizing the precarious nature of the ceasefire brokered earlier this month. He stated that the priority now must be the pursuit of all diplomatic avenues to transform the temporary truce into a permanent peace, ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, restoring normalcy to the global fuel supply chain, and steering events towards a path of sustained peace. Marles emphasized that this objective aligns with Australia's national interests and the broader interests of the international community. The current ceasefire is slated to expire in the coming days, intensifying the pressure on both Iran and the US to achieve meaningful progress and avert a relapse into full-scale hostilities. Marles indicated that Australia would not second-guess the US decision to block ships from departing Iranian ports, viewing it as a direct response to Iran's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz. As the Australian government prepares for further international meetings this week to coordinate global efforts for the safeguarding of the strait, Marles affirmed Australia's commitment to contributing to these initiatives. He noted that considerable thought is being given to the nature of potential operations that could be undertaken when circumstances permit. In parallel, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that numerous nations have pledged to participate in a multinational coalition dedicated to the peaceful and defensive protection of the Strait of Hormuz once the conflict concludes. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump continued his criticisms of Australia last Friday, expressing dissatisfaction with its perceived lack of assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, despite Australian Prime Minister Albanese's assertion that no formal request for aid had been received. When questioned about whether Australia had declined any informal US requests for support during the conflict, Marles stated that he would not disclose details of past discussions. The IRGC Navy issued a stark warning, declaring that no vessel would be permitted to move from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman. It further stipulated that any approach to the Strait of Hormuz would be interpreted as cooperation with the enemy, and offending vessels would be targeted. India has formally lodged a protest with the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi, expressing profound concern over the attacks on two Indian-flagged ships attempting to traverse the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's influential Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, asserted in a televised address on Sunday that Iran had emerged victorious from the conflict and had only consented to a temporary ceasefire under duress, yielding to its negotiating demands from the US. Ghalibaf acknowledged that some contentious issues had been resolved through dialogue with the US, but stressed that significant differences persist on other matters, placing a final agreement still out of reach. As President Trump convened high-level meetings in Washington, he indicated that negotiations were progressing but reiterated his refusal to allow Iran to engage in any form of blackmail concerning the strait





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