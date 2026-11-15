Warner claims Cricket Australia did not interview bowlers in 2018 sandpaper investigation

David Warner says Cricket Australia did not interview Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc or Nathan Lyon in its 2018 sandpaper investigation, as Australia prepare to face England in the second ODI in Adelaide.

David Warner has renewed his attack on Cricket Australia over the 2018 sandpaper scandal, claiming the governing body did not interview Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc or Nathan Lyon during its investigation.

Warner Accuses Cricket Australia Of Coverup

Warner, who was banned for a year in 2018 for his role in using sandpaper to tamper with the ball in a Test in South Africa, posted the comments on Instagram on Saturday, where he has 10.3 million followers. As far as I am aware, CA did not interview Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc or Nathan Lyon in their 2018 investigation, Warner posted.

Also read Warner makes bombshell sandpapergate claim involving Hazlewood, Starc and Lyon

It looks like they had decided who they wanted to blame from the very beginning, ran a shoddy investigation to serve the purpose, and now they want to maintain the false narrative that the bowlers had no idea, he wrote. That stinks of a cover-up, Warner added in the post that has thrust the scandal back into the headlines.

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However, reporting by this masthead confirmed through two knowledgeable sources that the bowlers Hazlewood, Starc and Lyon were in fact interviewed during the 2018 investigation. Attention now turns to the second one-day international between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval, which is scheduled to start at 2.30pm AEDT. Australia hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after an emphatic seven-wicket win in Perth on Friday, and are expected to take an unchanged line-up into the Adelaide game.

Mahli Beardman Takes Best ODI Debut Figures

The Perth victory was built around a scintillating spell of bowling by tearaway quick Mahli Beardman, who starred on debut in the 50-over format. The 21-year-old Western Australian snared 6-24 from 7.4 overs, demolishing England's middle order after Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. Beardman registered the best bowling figures ever by an Australian on ODI debut, and the fourth-best figures for his country, thrilling the Perth crowd with his skill, speed and energy.

He dismissed England captain Harry Brook in his second over, batting great Joe Root in his third over and Jordan Cox in his fourth over, all caught behind by Josh Inglis. Beardman then followed up with the wicket of all-rounder Sam Curran, also in his fourth over, as England collapsed to a paltry 131.

Australia chased the target down comfortably despite the loss of opener Travis Head for a golden duck, with skipper Mitchell Marsh leading the way with 50 off 30 balls to seal the win in just 23.3 overs. The full Australia squad for the white-ball series includes Mitchell Marsh as captain, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott and Adam Zampa.

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A second listed squad features Mitchell Marsh as captain alongside Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Owen, Lachlan Shaw and Adam Zampa. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is some chance of rain in Adelaide this afternoon and the temperature is not expected to reach any great heights.

Adelaide Weather Forecast For Second ODI

Although rain has been forecast for the early afternoon, the bureau is predicting no more than 1mm, with the day's top temperature of 20C to be reached about 2pm local time, 2.30pm AEDT, when the match is scheduled to start. After the Adelaide match, the third and final ODI will be played at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Wednesday.

The two nations will then kickstart their five-match T20 series at the MCG on Saturday, as the white-ball leg of the tour continues.