England won the toss and chose to bat in the fourth T20 against Australia at the SCG, with Australia making three changes to the side beaten at the Gabba.

England won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth T20 of the series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match starts at 7:15pm AEDT.

The SCG pitch is laid out next to the deck that played low and slow during the week for the tense Sheffield Shield draw between NSW and Queensland. Australia have made three changes to the side that went down convincingly at the Gabba. Jack Edwards comes back in for Mitch Owen. Lachlan Shaw replaces Ben Dwarshuis.

Also read Australia Vs England T20 Rain Update and Test Squad News

Spencer Johnson comes in for Billy Stanlake after his unhappy night with the ball when he went at 11 an over. The middle order that fell in a heap has been left unchanged. Australia captain Mitch Marsh leads the side. Jake Fraser-McGurk opens at the top.

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Sam Harper takes the gloves as wicketkeeper. Nikhil Chaudhary and Tim David fill the middle order. Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith and Spencer Johnson complete the XI. England captain Harry Brook leads the tourists.

Phil Salt and Aneurin Donald open the batting. Tom Banton and James Coles feature in the top order. Sam Curran provides the all-round option. Jordan Cox is the wicketkeeper.

Liam Dawson and Jamie Overton add depth. Adil Rashid leads the spin attack. Henry Crocombe completes the England XI. Welcome to the SCG for the fourth instalment of this T20 series between Australia and England.

England Hold Series Momentum

If it feels like that is a few instalments too many, you are probably an Australian fan, because the hosts have been comprehensively trounced in the past two games. Can they turn it around here in glorious Sydney sunshine? Logic, cricketing lore and my magic eight ball says no. But it is a T20, so anything could happen, for better or worse. England have the momentum after winning the past two games in dominant fashion.

Australia need a rapid turnaround to keep the series alive. The home crowd in Sydney will be hoping the three changes spark a different performance. The first ball is at 7:15pm AEDT. The SCG surface could play a major role.

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Pitch Conditions Favor Batting

The nearby Sheffield Shield deck offered low bounce and slow pace throughout the week. If this T20 pitch behaves similarly, batting first may become tricky. England have backed themselves to handle those conditions by choosing to bat. Australia will need early wickets to put pressure on England.

Spencer Johnson returns with a point to prove after his expensive previous outing. Jack Edwards and Lachlan Shaw also get their chance to impress. The unchanged middle order will be under scrutiny after collapsing at the Gabba. England will look to Phil Salt for a fast start.

Harry Brook leads a batting line-up with plenty of options. Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson give the tourists strong spin cover. Jamie Overton and Sam Curran provide seam options. Jordan Cox keeps wicket behind the stumps.

Series Stakes For Australia

Stay with us for the teams, the toss and the build-up before the first ball. The match begins at 7:15pm AEDT under sunny Sydney skies. Australia need a win to stop England from taking an unassailable lead in the series. Anything could happen in a T20, but England clearly start as favourites.