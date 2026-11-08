Jillaroos reach final as Kangaroos face Samoa in Rugby League World Cup semi-final

The Jillaroos beat Fiji 30-14 to set up a final with New Zealand, while Australia and Samoa meet in the second men's semi-final at Allianz Stadium.

The Jillaroos have booked a date with New Zealand in next weekend's women's Rugby League World Cup final after a 30-14 win over Fiji in tonight's earlier match at Allianz Stadium.

Winger Abbi Church scored four tries in a spirited contest. Australia and Samoa will now meet in the second men's semi-final at Allianz Stadium, with kick-off at 8.05pm AEDT. The winner will face New Zealand in next Sunday's decider at the same venue. The atmosphere is building at Allianz Stadium, but it is nowhere near the levels of a week ago.

Also read Jillaroos and Kangaroos Face Semi-Final Tests Against Fiji and Samoa

Kangaroos Team Changes for Semi Final

Last week, there was colour, flags, noise and serious vibes. It was like a State of Origin match on steroids. In a late change for the Kangaroos, coach Kevin Walters has promoted Keaon Koloamatangi to the starting side, replacing Pat Carrigan. Samoan coach Ben Gardiner has named Jazz Tevaga at hooker over Benaiah Ioelu.

Earlier in the week, Walters kept faith in the Queensland spine, naming Reece Walsh at fullback over James Tedesco. It will be a Walsh-Munster-Dearden-Grant Kangaroos spine, but can they click? Walsh and Tom Dearden have held onto their starting spots ahead of James Tedesco and Sam Walker, while Latrell Mitchell has been named on the extended bench. The Kangaroos will look to their Queensland spine to guide them to the final.

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Samoa will rely on captain Jarome Luai and the experienced Junior Paulo to lead the way. The late switch at hooker sees Jazz Tevaga start, with Benaiah Ioelu dropping to the bench. This semi-final promises to be a fierce contest as both teams vie for a spot in the World Cup final against New Zealand. Australia Kangaroos: 1.

Australia Kangaroos Lineup Details

Reece Walsh 2. Jack Bostock 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Bradman Best 5.

Tom Trbojevic 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tom Dearden 15. Keaon Koloamatangi 9.

Harry Grant 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Jacob Preston 12. Liam Martin 13.

Isaah Yeo (c) 8. Patrick Carrigan 14. Ethan Strange 16. Cameron Murray 17.

Reuben Cotter 18. Latrell Mitchell 21. Sam Walker 22. Blayke Brailey.

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Samoa Squad Selections Announced

Samoa: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Brian To'o 3. Izack Tago 4.

Stephen Crichton 5. Sualauvi Faalogo 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Jarome Luai (c) 8.

Francis Molo 14. Jazz Tevaga 10. Junior Paulo (c) 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12.

Jermaine McEwen 13. Francis Manuleleua 9. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Spencer Leniu 16.

Shawn Blore 17. Ata Mariota 18. Clayton Faulalo 19. Deine Mariner 20.

Jillaroos Ready For World Cup Final

Pasami Saulo. The Jillaroos have already set up a final clash with the Kiwi Ferns after their 30-14 win over Fiji. The Kangaroos and Samoa will battle it out at Allianz Stadium, with the winner earning a date with New Zealand next Sunday. All eyes will be on the Walsh-Munster-Dearden-Grant combination to see if it can deliver Australia a victory.

The atmosphere is building at Allianz Stadium, but it is nowhere near the levels of a week ago.