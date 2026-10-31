South Africa set Australia 288 to win third Test as Rickelton and Mulder hit centuries

South Africa set Australia a 288-run target on day five of the third Test in Cape Town after Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder scored centuries, with Travis Head expected to open the chase.

South Africa have set Australia a 288-run target on day five of the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town, with Travis Head expected to open the batting.

Play is scheduled to start at 10.30am local time, 7.30pm AEDT, 8.30am GMT. The match is beautifully set up, with the previous 14 days of the series coming down to this final day. Australia must chase 288 to win, while South Africa need 10 wickets. The weather is fine, so a draw is not really on the cards unless there is a big early collapse followed by a defensive effort.

Also read Marnus Labuschagne Under Pressure as Australia Chase 288 in Final Test

South Africa recovery builds lead

On day four, Ryan Rickelton scored 101 and Wiaan Mulder made 115 as South Africa recovered from a difficult position. Australia's four bowlers, who began the day with 1,674 Test wickets between them, could only add four more as a lead of 40 became 287. South Africa had been 40 for four in the first innings at Gqeberha and bounced back to win, and they were effectively 40 for four in the third innings here.

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Rickelton said the pitch was slow and the ball soft, making it hard to beat the infield. He noted that with the new ball there are runs available and wickets too, but batting effectively for a whole day on a slower, lower deteriorating wicket will be a big ask. It was not easy to bat out there on day four, which highlights how well Rickelton and Mulder did for their twin centuries.

Starting was difficult, with big turn on offer, and South Africa have a quality spinner as well as quality quicks. Australia's bowlers lacked a little bite after straining for wickets on the third evening. Criticism was raised in some quarters, most volubly by former South African seamer Vernon Philander in the commentary box, that Pat Cummins did not attack enough with his fields in the first hour.

Australia bowlers claim wickets

Nathan Lyon remained accurate all day but may have been fatigued, while Matt Renshaw took the biggest turning delivery, an off break that turned straight to Marnus Labuschagne at slip as Rickelton tried to drive. Josh Inglis and Marnus Labuschagne conjured a couple of run outs to help clean up the hosts' last five wickets for 53. Mitchell Starc finished with nine wickets for the match and what looked like a niggling injury to his right calf.

Bowling coach James Franklin insisted the stoic Starc was fine. Cummins claimed the final wicket, drawing Mulder into slogging a wide bouncer to Starc at long on. South Africa's ability to build big partnerships may have been helped by the fact that this is effectively the third, fourth and fifth matches of a Test block that began with two games against Bangladesh in August.

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According to statistics compiled by Ben Jones, there is a discernible reduction in the collective effectiveness of Cummins, Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the fourth and fifth games of a series. Australia's batting will be under the spotlight, with victory or a draw retaining an unbeaten record against all comers in bilateral Test series, while defeat will cede top spot on the ICC World rankings to South Africa.

Travis Head crucial for Australia

The key, as so often for Australia in recent times, is Travis Head. If he can make a chunky score up front, that might put the others in the frame. If he goes early, which is always a strong chance given his playing style, that might be that. My instinct says South Africa, however.

I think 288 looks right this second like a reasonable target but will rapidly look a much taller one with a couple of wickets.