Microsoft outage lasting 18 hours disrupts millions, Australian economy faces billions in costs

A global Microsoft outage lasting roughly 18 hours disrupted millions of users, government agencies, hospitals, courts and businesses, with experts warning the cost to the Australian economy could run into billions. Home Affairs activated a provision requiring Microsoft to prioritise Australia's recovery.

A global Microsoft outage that began on Friday morning lasted roughly 18 hours before services started to recover, disrupting millions of users, organisations and businesses worldwide.

Microsoft said it was deeply sorry for the widespread disruption and had addressed the underlying issue. The company said the outage was a technical issue not related to cyber-attacks or AI agents, and it continued to gradually restore services. Experts have warned the outage could be a disaster for the Australian economy that forces some small businesses to close, with costs expected to run into the billions of dollars.

Also read Microsoft restarts servers after global outage hits Outlook, Teams, and Microsoft 365

The Australian Computer Society has renewed calls for the federal government to urgently review which critical IT systems rely on a single provider. Its chief executive, Prins Ralston, said the outage had exposed Australia's reliance on foreign technology, particularly on small businesses. Australians who could not get paid, could not send an invoice, or could not reach a government service are entitled to be worried, Ralston said.

Ashwin Pal, a partner at the risk advisory firm RSM Australia, said his clients had activated business continuity and disaster recovery plans, but many businesses did not have a fallback. A protracted event like this can easily be the straw that breaks the camel's back for smaller entities, Pal said. I am a technologist and I am actually flabbergasted as to how something like this could have happened. They pushed out a change which should have been tested, he said.

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Hospitals And Courts Hit By Outage

Hospitals and health clinics were affected. We have had some facilities return to using paper for scripts because authentication to get into lots of prescribing software requires multifactor verification, which requires you to be able to access your Microsoft-supported email, said the Australian Medical Association's president, Dr Michael Bonning. Courts in South Australia and Victoria reported that the outage had affected their email systems. Many schools across the country were also affected.

Service NSW, the one-stop shop for residents, drivers and business owners, encouraged customers to delay visits to its service centres. Federal government departments were also affected, including national security agencies. Both the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation confirmed they were impacted, along with millions of Australians. The head of ASIO, Mike Burgess, said on Friday the organisation's systems operate on multiple levels, adding they had been affected on one level, yes, but not completely.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the government had activated a provision in its agreement with Microsoft that required the company to prioritise Australia's recovery from an outage. That agreement has in fact been activated today, to make sure that we get appropriate prioritisation of Australian interests in this, he said. The outage struck after months of official warnings about Australia's deep reliance on Microsoft.

Government Relies On Microsoft Systems

Speaking on a podcast in August, Home Affairs national security head Hamish Hansford warned of a disproportionate impact if the company was hit by an outage. They underpin our national security. They underpin the functioning of the economy, and they are individually important for how we operate, he said.

While acknowledging the need for diversity of tech providers, Hansford said it was unrealistic for Australia to find alternatives to major US providers and that it should instead seek closer ties with the company. He cited a first-of-its-kind agreement with Microsoft Australia signed in June. That memorandum of understanding, signed by Burke and Microsoft's President of Global Affairs Lisa Monaco, included a pledge to collaborate on initiatives to strengthen the resilience of Australia's digital technology stack.

It also promised to work together to prioritise the recovery of Australia's digital economy as soon as possible from significant technology outages or digital disruptions within the Microsoft ecosystem. Last week the federal government ran a simulation of a cyber security incident with its agencies and private companies, including Microsoft, to identify and prepare their responses in the event of a crisis. Spokespeople for Microsoft and Home Affairs confirmed the exercise satisfied the relevant part of the agreement.

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Review Warns Of Supplier Dependence

A government-commissioned review released in February highlighted how dependence on a small number of technology suppliers could threaten critical services. The Digital Transformation Agency commissioned an independent review of single-seller relationships, which are deals negotiated by the agency for buying technology on behalf of the government. The review assessed single-seller vulnerabilities as rare but potentially catastrophic in their impact, with an overall risk assessment of medium.

It identified the cost and complexity of changing providers as factors driving single-seller deals, and ultimately supported keeping these arrangements. Home Affairs' Critical Infrastructure Security Centre renewed older warnings about concentrated technology dependencies in a risk review released on November 2, 11 days before the outage. At Senate estimates last month, the Australian Cybersecurity Co-ordinator, Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness, said the government was working to survey its dependence on providers like Microsoft.

We will map that critical dependency that we see across both critical government systems and critical infrastructure systems, she said. The same month as the review, the DTA announced a new five-year whole-of-government deal with Microsoft. Several agencies signed multi-year deals in June and July, including a $720 million arrangement with Defence, a $163.4 million deal with Services Australia, and a $151 million deal with the Australian Tax Office.

Microsoft Secures Billion Dollar Contracts

The deals cover everything from Office 365 licences to cloud computing, and published values may differ from final spend. Microsoft secured more than $1 billion in federal government contracts this year. Microsoft has suggested the outage may have been caused by problems with settings applied to servers responsible for keeping Microsoft 365 up and running.

Microsoft's executive vice-president of Copilot, Charles Lamanna, said: We regret that today's outages caused disruptions for our customers, and we are working to address the issue. The disruption extended well beyond Australia. Healthcare systems were disrupted in Britain and several British police forces urged people not to report crimes online and to phone them instead. US government offices across the country were affected, including congressional offices that heavily rely on Outlook email.

In Japan, shipping company Sagawa Express said it was unable to accept online reservations for some services at airports and train stations, while pharmaceutical company Taisho said it was handling orders by phone.