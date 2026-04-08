Australia Welcomes Middle East Ceasefire Announcement

Australia has welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East conflict, expressing its long-standing call for de-escalation and an end to hostilities. The government appreciates the efforts of mediators and emphasizes the need for upholding international humanitarian law and protecting civilian life, focusing on the economic repercussions of the conflict.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed Australia 's positive reception to the recently announced ceasefire, stating that Australia has long advocated for a de-escalation of the ongoing conflict. A joint statement released by Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong conveyed Australia 's approval of the agreement reached by the United States, Israel, and Iran, which stipulates a two-week ceasefire to facilitate negotiations toward a resolution in the Middle East .

The Australian government's consistent position has been to urge a halt to the hostilities and to lessen the intensity of the conflict for a considerable period. The statement further highlights the significant economic repercussions of the conflict, particularly Iran's actions, which include the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on commercial shipping, civilian infrastructure, and energy facilities such as oil and gas installations. These actions are causing unprecedented disruptions to energy supplies and are leading to fluctuations in oil and fuel prices globally. Australia's leaders have expressed their concern that prolonged conflict would further destabilize the global economy and result in a greater loss of human life. The government is actively engaging with its international allies to support diplomatic efforts aimed at reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, recognizing its critical importance in ensuring the flow of essential supplies to those most in need, including vulnerable populations. \The statement specifically acknowledged and commended the mediation efforts of Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia, recognizing their significant contributions to promoting the de-escalation of the crisis. Australia's stance is clear: it strongly desires the ceasefire to be fully observed and a comprehensive resolution to be achieved through peaceful negotiations. The government has consistently called upon all parties involved in the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law and to take all necessary measures to protect the lives of civilians. The primary focus of the Australian government's efforts remains on fostering stability and peace in the region and protecting civilian lives amidst the escalating violence. The government believes that the cessation of hostilities is an important step towards a more peaceful and prosperous future for all parties involved and the broader global community. Australia continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to playing a constructive role in facilitating lasting peace and stability in the Middle East. The government is committed to working with its international partners and local stakeholders in the region to support any efforts aimed at achieving a just and sustainable peace settlement. \The Australian government's diplomatic efforts align with its broader foreign policy objectives, which prioritize the promotion of international peace and security, the protection of human rights, and the support for the rules-based international order. The government believes that a multilateral approach, working in collaboration with other nations, is crucial in addressing complex global challenges, including the Middle East conflict. The government is dedicated to pursuing all available diplomatic avenues to encourage all sides to engage in constructive dialogue and to reach a mutually acceptable agreement that addresses the underlying causes of the conflict. The recent ceasefire announcement provides a valuable opportunity to de-escalate tensions and to start negotiations toward a lasting resolution. The Australian government is determined to fully support this process and to continue to work with its partners to achieve a positive outcome. The government understands the complexities and nuances of the situation and acknowledges the challenges involved in achieving a lasting peace settlement. However, it remains optimistic that through continued diplomatic efforts and a shared commitment to peace, a resolution to the conflict can be achieved. The government will continue to promote the values of peace, security, and human rights through its foreign policy initiatives





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