Australia Wins Rugby League World Cup With Dominant Victory Over New Zealand

Australia secures its fourth consecutive Rugby League World Cup title with a commanding win over New Zealand in Brisbane, led by standout performances from fullback Billy Walsh and coach Kevin Walters.

Australia captured its fourth consecutive Rugby League World Cup title by defeating New Zealand in a decisive final match held in Brisbane on Sunday night. The victory marks the Kangaroos' tenth championship in the last eleven tournaments, a record of dominance that dates back to 1975. The Kiwis entered the match seeking their second Cup title and their first since 2008, hoping to continue the momentum from their narrow two-point loss in the tournament opener.

Billy Walsh Dominates Fullback Role

Billy Walsh delivered a masterclass performance at fullback, using his pace, vision, and footwork to dismantle the New Zealand defense throughout the contest. He directly assisted on two tries and consistently disrupted the Kiwis around the ruck and near the try line. His impact was immediate, highlighted by his ability to create space and exploit defensive errors that New Zealand could not contain.

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The significance of Walsh's performance was underscored by the pre-match atmosphere, where Walsh shed tears during the national anthems alongside his New Zealand counterpart, Kalyn Ponga. Ponga, who had recently won International Rugby League's Golden Boot award, struggled to influence the game after being unable to find his rhythm early. This contrast in form set the tone for a match where Australian execution outpaced New Zealand's efforts from the opening whistle.

Coaching Decisions Prove Decisive

Coach Kevin Walters made several critical selections that paid dividends during the final, despite the difficult choices involved in his lineup. He opted to start Walsh over James Tedesco at number one jersey and chose Tom Dearden over Sam Walker in the halves. These decisions were vindicated as the selected players executed their roles with precision, with Dearden providing excellent short balls for Liam Martin's first-half tries.

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Walters, who also won the Cup as a player in 1992, added a poignant touch to his coaching triumph by sending on Tedesco in the final minutes. The 34-year-old, who captained the side to victory in the 2022 World Cup, confirmed that this appearance marked his last match in Australian colors. Tedesco expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play, noting the special nature of finishing his international career with a World Cup win.

Kangaroos Extend Championship Dynasty

The Australian pack muscled its way through physical challenges, while the halves unit of Harry Grant, Tom Dearden, and Cam Munster completely outplayed their error-prone New Zealand opposites. Bradman Best, who has a history of success at Suncorp Stadium, contributed significantly with a crucial chase-down tackle on Jahrome Hughes. This defensive effort led directly to a try, helping the hosts take a commanding 18-6 lead before Tom Trbojevic extended the score to 28-6 early in the second half.

The victory solidifies Australia's status as the preeminent force in the sport, continuing a legacy of excellence that has defined the World Cup era. Key contributors such as captain Isaah Yeo, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Jacob Preston, and Cameron Murray provided strength and technical skill at critical moments. The team's ability to perform under pressure and execute tactical plans ensured the Kiwis could not mount a serious challenge after the first half concluded.

Legacy and Future Implications

Walsh's post-match comments reflected on the skepticism the team faced, noting that many had written them off before the tournament began. He expressed happiness for coach Walters, who is transitioning to a Super League role, and paid tribute to his family as his emotional anchor. Walsh's performance, alongside the nine tries scored by the wingers in the tournament, highlighted the attacking flair that has become a hallmark of the current Australian side.

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This championship win serves as a testament to the depth and talent within the Australian rugby league system. As the team looks to the future, the departure of key figures like Walters and Tedesco will require new leadership, but the foundation established by this squad sets a high bar. The Kangaroos remain the team to beat in international competition, having proven their ability to win through superior skill, fitness, and tactical discipline.