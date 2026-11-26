Australia's greenhouse gas emissions fell by 6.2 million tonnes in the year to June 2026, putting the nation on track for a 42 per cent cut by 2030 but far short of its 2035 Paris commitment of 62 to 70 per cent.

Australia's greenhouse gas emissions fell by 6.2 million tonnes in the year to June 2026, a reduction of 1.3 per cent, according to official projections released on Thursday.

Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said this represented a reduction at one-and-a-half times the rate of the last ten years. However, the nation remains far short of its 2035 Paris commitment. Under existing policies, emissions in 2035 are projected to be 48 per cent below 2005 levels, well below the target of 62 to 70 per cent.

Also read Victorian election 2026 LIVE updates: Liberal, Labor parties unveil election policy costings

The projections suggest Australia is on track to cut climate pollution by 42 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, which is within reach of its 43 per cent 2030 target. That forecast assumes the government will reach its goal of 82 per cent renewable electricity nationally by 2030, a target several experts say is unlikely due to delays in large-scale wind and solar farms and new transmission lines.

Advertisement

The department's assessment said if unforeseen delays and supply chain bottlenecks pushed the 82 per cent target back to 2032, Australia would cut emissions by only 38 per cent by 2030. Under a with additional measures scenario, which includes announced policies still under consultation, emissions are projected to be 50 per cent below 2005 levels in 2035, still short of the Paris commitment.

Presenting the annual climate change statement to parliament on Thursday, Bowen criticised the Queensland state government's decision to abandon its renewable energy targets and extend the operation of coal-fired power plants. He said this would significantly impact national emissions. Continuing to sweat intermittent and unreliable coal just is not the answer to the question of our future energy security, Bowen said. And walking back previously approved renewable projects creates uncertainty, which then goes on to jeopardise future renewable investments.

Our system needs certainty. It does not need sovereign risk. He also said extending the life of coal plants, like the one at Portland in NSW, would not improve Australia's energy security. Bowen said the pipeline of approved renewable infrastructure in development was sufficient to meet the government's target of 82 per cent renewable electricity by 2030.

Climate Authority Urges Faster Emissions Reductions

However, he said the effort was facing undeniable headwinds. The Climate Change Authority's annual progress assessment warned that the country's pace of emissions reduction must accelerate substantially. It said achieving the 2030 and 2035 targets would require sustained average annual emissions reductions of around 25 million to 30 million tonnes. Authority chair Matt Kean said the report showed Australia was walking in the right direction but now needed to run.

Advertisement

He identified challenges in the renewable energy sector around getting planning and environmental approvals fast enough, maintaining community support for new renewables, and securing finance for project delivery. There are enough renewable energy projects approved to make sure that we meet our 2030 targets, Kean said. The challenge now is actually getting them financed, built, and connected to the grid. So this is all about delivery that will determine whether or not we achieve our 2030 and 2035 targets.

Renewables Displace Coal in Electricity Sector Growth

Renewables supplied 45.9 per cent of electricity in the National Electricity Market, which extends across the east-coast states and into South Australia, in the year to September, reaching 50 per cent in the last quarter of 2025. In the year to June, emissions from generating electricity were down 3.6 per cent, reflecting record renewables generation and the ongoing displacement of coal and gas.

Gas generation fell by 23.2 per cent and coal generation decreased by 3.6 per cent over the year. Electricity generation accounted for 31 per cent of emissions, down 3 per cent from 2025 and 32 per cent from 2005. Transport emissions held steady last year but were up by 24 per cent since 2005.

Electric Vehicle Sales Boost Transport Emissions Cut

However, the authority found transport was approaching a tipping point, with electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounting for 29 per cent of new light vehicle sales in 2026, up from 13 per cent in 2025. Households helped drive down emissions by taking up rooftop solar, batteries and electric vehicles in the face of higher energy prices caused by wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The authority said more responsibility for emissions cuts would shift towards other areas, including industry, resources, agriculture and other harder-to-abate activities. It warned additional action was needed to deal with methane, a potent greenhouse gas that amplifies global heating over a short time period. It recommended more be done to deploy established technologies, such as detecting and repairing leaks at mining sites and minimising avoidable venting and flaring of fossil fuel gas.