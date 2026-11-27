Australia selectors face key decisions for the first Test against New Zealand in Perth, with Marnus Labuschagne dropped, Nathan Lyon axed, and Sam Konstas and Jack Clayton in contention for the No.3 spot. The bowling attack also remains uncertain, with Corey Rocchiccioli, Todd Murphy, and Scott Boland all in the mix.

Australia will begin their four-Test series against New Zealand in Perth with significant changes looming after their sobering series defeat in South Africa. Champion batter Steve Smith returns, but his close mate Marnus Labuschagne has finally lost his place in the squad.

Steve Smith Returns as Marnus Labuschagne Dropped

Queensland's Jack Clayton and NSW young gun Sam Konstas are the favourites to take Labuschagne's position in the top six. Jake Weatherald has also made a late bid for a recall. The selectors, led by George Bailey, are finalising their squad for the first Test of the summer. There is also uncertainty over Australia's bowling attack.

Also read Jack Clayton and Mitch Swepson shine as Australian Test hopes hinge on selectors

Will the hosts pick a frontline spinner? Is Todd Murphy or Corey Rocchiccioli the chosen one after Nathan Lyon's axing, or is there a bolter? Does Scott Boland start the series? If so, which bowler misses?

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Sam Konstas has scored three centuries to start the domestic season, including two in the Sheffield Shield. That form has pushed him firmly into contention for a recall. Some reporters believe Konstas should replace Labuschagne at No.3, while others prefer Clayton. One reporter said: Australia need to make a forward-looking decision in terms of who replaces Marnus Labuschagne at No.3, which is why I would go to Sam Konstas.

Whether he opens or bats three is not a major differential, although there is also the option of moving Travis Head to three. Another reporter backed Clayton: As the leading run-scorer in the Shield this season, Sam Konstas could not have done much more for a recall - but the vacancy is at No.3, not at the top of the order - and I want to give Matt Renshaw and Travis Head the summer to gel as an opening pair.

A whole summer in the Shield would help Konstas, who remains firmly in my Ashes plans. Queensland's Jack Clayton gets first crack at Marnus Labuschagne's old spot. His numbers are more or less the same as Konstas's this season. Aged 27, he's young enough to be a medium- to long-term investment.

Nathan Lyon Axed and Spinner Options

Nathan Lyon has already been dumped from the squad and needs to find a way to rediscover lost zip and energy at the crease before next year's India tour. The best option to replace him in Australian conditions is Western Australia's Corey Rocchiccioli, who has a strong record for his state and is also making runs. A spin bowler who can bat has always been high on the selectors' wishlist since the 2023 India trip.

Longtime understudy Todd Murphy deserves the chance to replace Nathan Lyon, but tremendous thought was given to blooding Corey Rocchiccioli at home or playing leggie Mitchell Swepson on Australian soil. Murphy's hopes of playing hinge on whether the Perth curator unveils a paceman's paradise and Cameron Green bowling status. My preference is to unleash a fresh Boland in Adelaide.

If Green is bowling, Australia doesn't need four specialist quicks, and one reporter opted for local boy Corey Rocchiccioli over Matt Kuhnemann because the Black Caps' top four are left-handers. A penny for Nathan Lyon's thoughts. Australia need to look to the future this summer, so it makes sense for Matt Renshaw to now forge his Test career at the top of the order.

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Travis Head can be hit and miss, but the bouncy local conditions mean his robust manner is best suited there. Steve Smith needs protection, so we will keep him at No.4, and hand mature Queensland left-hander Jack Clayton his baggy green on the proviso he embraces the heavy-duty role at No.3. There will be a push for Scott Boland to form a four-man pace battery.

Reporters Pick Their Ideal XIs

I can't stand all-pace attacks, and Australia need a leggie, so I'm going with the in-form Mitchell Swepson. This is the summer to bed down a long-term opening pair - Matt Renshaw and Sam Konstas, come on down. Josh Inglis's last-start century against South Africa in Cape Town earns him a walk-up start at No.6 and, with Travis Head returning to the middle-order, this is Australia's strongest configuration.

Nathan Lyon's surprise demotion brings Scott Boland and the four-pronged pace attack to the fore. But as much as Boland deserves another run - and he always does - there's no better time to hand hometown off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli a Test debut with an eye to the upcoming Indian tour. At 29, he has been the best Sheffield Shield spinner for the past few seasons and moved past Todd Murphy in the tweakers pecking order.

Sam Konstas's return sees Travis Head move back to the middle order. Steve Smith moves up to first drop, where he averages 65.22 across 18 Tests. Cameron Green bats at four, but only if he's bowling. If he's not rolling his arm over, Beau Webster comes in.

With Green bowling, Australia doesn't need four specialist quicks, and I've opted for local boy Corey Rocchiccioli over Matt Kuhnemann because the Black Caps' top four are left-handers. As George Bailey's panel finalises their squad, we have asked our reporters to answer those questions and more as they pick their XIs for the first Test of the summer in Perth. Did they get it right?