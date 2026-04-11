Australian Adoption Rates Plummet, Raising Concerns for Children in Care

Adoption rates in Australia have fallen dramatically, raising concerns about the future of vulnerable children in the care system. The decrease is seen across both domestic and international adoptions, with complex factors contributing to the decline. This article explores the issues and calls for solutions.

Australia is facing a significant decline in adoption rates, prompting concerns about the well-being of vulnerable children within the care system. The numbers have plummeted dramatically, with the period between 2020-21 and 2024-25 witnessing a sharp decrease in finalized adoptions. In 2020-21, over 260 children were adopted, but by 2024-25, this figure had dropped to a mere 155.

This decline is particularly worrying because adoption offers children in care the opportunity to have permanent homes, reducing the likelihood of negative outcomes such as homelessness, juvenile justice involvement, and incomplete education. The drop in adoption rates is affecting all types of adoption including domestic and international adoptions. Overseas adoptions have almost halved during this time, and even known child adoptions, where a child is adopted by someone they already know, have seen a decline. The complexities surrounding adoption in Australia requires careful consideration. \The reasons behind the decline are multifaceted. According to Renee Leigh, chief executive of Adopt Change, the primary causes include limited local and inter-country adoptions. This is further compounded by the lack of case plans for children in care that include permanency planning, specifically adoption. Leigh suggests that the number of people interested in adopting often exceeds the number of children with a suitable case plan. The current system doesn't always provide timely permanent solutions for children who need them most. The shift towards open adoption legislation in the 1980s and 1990s contributed to the overall decline in numbers. Many potential adoptive parents are hesitant due to concerns around the impermanent nature of foster care, leading them to pursue surrogacy instead. Additionally, the rising cost of living has impacted the ability of potential foster care families to open their homes. Domestic adoption fees can be more than $3000, while international adoptions may cost upwards of $10,000, which can deter families from even considering the process. The focus on formalizing existing relationships through adoption also suggests the system is increasingly focused on this approach, rather than placing children with new families.\International adoption numbers have also fallen, with the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbating the situation. The median timeframe from approval of an international adoption application to the placement of a child is around four years, a significant time commitment. These delays, along with high costs, may contribute to the declining numbers. Leigh advocates for a greater emphasis on stable guardianship and adoption options for children unable to safely remain with or return to their families of origin. The long-term consequences of this decline are significant. About 4800 children in the Australian care system, including those as young as two, reside in institutional settings rather than family-based homes, increasing their vulnerability to various adverse outcomes and risks. The slow and complex nature of the adoption process itself, particularly the lengthy wait times, discourages many prospective adoptive parents. Therefore, addressing the systemic issues that hinder adoption is crucial to ensuring that children in need receive the stable and supportive homes they deserve. The article encourages individuals with adoption experiences or considerations to share their stories, highlighting the need for a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the Australian adoption landscape





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