Australian and New Zealand citizens evacuated from cruise ship to land in Perth for quarantine

Four Australian citizens and a permanent resident who travelled on a cruise ship at the centre of the deadly hantavirus outbreak will land in Perth on Friday, before enduring at least three weeks in quarantine. The cohort, and one New Zealand citizen, who were evacuated from the MV Hondius, departed the Netherlands on Thursday evening AEST after the government confirmed an aircraft and crew to fly them to WA had been locked in. Foreign Affairs and Trade have also secured all of the necessary clearances and approvals to travel from the Netherlands to Perth. The six passengers are still in good health, they have all tested negative for hantavirus and are showing no symptoms as well. All passengers and all crew members will travel this flight for its duration in full PPE. The flight is due to land at RAAF Base Pearce, northeast of WA’s capital, on Friday. The six passengers will spend at least three weeks in a largely unused 500-bed quarantine facility built in Bullsbrook during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff from the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Centre, which has its headquarters in Darwin, have been deployed to Perth ready for the arrivals. There have been 11 confirmed hantavirus cases, including three deaths, from the cluster reported on the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, according to the World Health Organization. Emergency flight costs will be provided in due course.

Four Australian citizens and a permanent resident who travelled on a cruise ship at the centre of the deadly hantavirus outbreak will land in Perth on Friday, before enduring at least three weeks in quarantine.

The cohort, and one New Zealand citizen, who were evacuated from the MV Hondius, departed the Netherlands on Thursday evening AEST after the government confirmed an aircraft and crew to fly them to WA had been locked in. Foreign Affairs and Trade have also secured all of the necessary clearances and approvals to travel from the Netherlands to Perth.

The six passengers are still in good health, they have all tested negative for hantavirus and are showing no symptoms as well. All passengers and all crew members will travel this flight for its duration in full PPE. The flight is due to land at RAAF Base Pearce, northeast of WA’s capital, on Friday. The six passengers will spend at least three weeks in a largely unused 500-bed quarantine facility built in Bullsbrook during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff from the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Centre, which has its headquarters in Darwin, have been deployed to Perth ready for the arrivals. There have been 11 confirmed hantavirus cases, including three deaths, from the cluster reported on the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, according to the World Health Organization. Emergency flight costs will be provided in due course





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Evacuation Quarantine Biosecurity Federal Health Minister National Critical Care And Trauma Response Cen Darwin Bullsbrook COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Flight Costs

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