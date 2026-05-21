Foreign Minister Penny Wong has called footage of Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir berating bound pro-Palestine activists shocking and unacceptable. The number of unemployed people in Australia has risen by 0.2 per cent on March's figure, with the number of employed people falling by about 19,000 people in April.

Australia n and world news for English learners and people with disability . Foreign Minister Penny Wong has called footage of Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir berating bound pro-Palestine activists shocking and unacceptable.

The number of unemployed people in Australia has risen by 0.2 per cent on March's figure, with the number of employed people falling by about 19,000 people in April. The Australian Bureau of Statistics says the rise in unemployment has been driven by a drop in female employment. Dozens of tonnes of medical supplies are being sent to the Democratic Republic of Congo and other African nations fighting an Ebola outbreak.

Vice President of Emergency Response, Whitney Elmer, says building community trust and the rapid mobilisation of resources are critical to stopping the outbreak. The Centre for Multicultural Health is expected to support 2,000 at-risk workers per year through culturally sensitive, community-connected support. Opposition leader Angus Taylor says he wants government revenues from oil and gas to increase through industry expansion, not increasing taxes. In football, Southampton have failed in their appeal against the club's expulsion from England's Championship playoff final.

Hull City will now play Middlesbrough on Sunday (24 May) in London for the right to play in the next English Premier League season. Australia is receiving $22 billion of tax revenues from the oil and gas industry, and the opposition leader wants this number to increase through more investment and production of oil and gas in the country





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