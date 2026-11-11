Australian Asset Managers Roiled by Double-Digit Losses Amid AI Funding Concerns

Australian investment firms see double-digit losses after October's downturn, sparking investor outflows and raising questions about financing the AI boom and the impact of inflation and interest rates.

Australian asset managers are struggling after a sharp fall in October, with several funds recording double-digit losses that could fuel a wave of investor withdrawals. The downturn follows heightened concerns about financing the artificial intelligence boom, persistent inflation, rising interest rates and a tough housing market.

October Losses and Their Mechanisms

GQG Partners, listed on the ASX, reported that investors pulled US$6.7 billion from its funds during October, pushing total outflows this year to US$32.9 billion. The firm's flagship Global Equity Fund fell 10.1 percent in the month after a steep sell‑off in U.S. technology stocks. The downturn was triggered by doubts over stretched valuations, rising debt, and questions about whether trillions of dollars earmarked for AI will pay off.

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Regal Partners' Atlantic Absolute Return Fund declined 35.7 percent in the same month, while its flagship long‑short portfolio dropped 10.4 percent. Wilson Asset Management's WAM Active fund fell 22 percent. All three firms saw their assets under management shrink, with GQG's portfolio sliding from US$149.2 billion to US$131.6 billion in October.

These figures come as the Nasdaq 100 fell 6.7 percent in October, its worst month since March 2025. The sharp decline in technology stocks reflected wider market fears that AI bets may be over‑valued and that debt‑backed investments could become fragile if interest rates rise further.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Competing Views

GQG's chief investment officer Rajiv Jain said the outflows were "part and parcel" of the business, noting that he had recovered from worse situations in the past. He framed the October decline as a recovery opportunity, comparing it to previous losses from which he had rebuilt.

Regal's investment director Charlie Aitken told clients that the sell‑off presented buying chances in small‑cap resources stocks, arguing that interest rates had likely peaked. Aitken emphasized the need to add risk even when headlines are negative, citing the recent high volatility among AI‑exposed stocks.

Wilson Asset Management's portfolio manager Shaun Weick highlighted the volatility in smaller companies and the impact of the resources sector on performance, noting that WAM Active shared a group of stocks with Regal, such as medical software firm Artrya and rare‑earths hopeful Lindian Resources.

Impact on Australian Investors and Market Outlook

Australia's exchange‑traded fund industry set a new record this year, with domestic investors contributing US$55.6 billion to its funds, surpassing the previous record of US$52.9 billion for all of 2025. Despite the record inflows, the strong losses at active managers may deter future investor participation.

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Regal's house of small‑company funds struggled, with its Australian‑focused hedge funds falling 18.9 percent in October after a 16.3 percent drop for the year to September. The firm's long‑short equity strategies were hit by heavy exposure to the small‑end of the Australian sharemarket and the resources sector.

Looking ahead, GQG, Regal and Wilson have begun to reshape their investment committees and consider staffing changes. Regal is preparing for the June exit of legendary stockpicker Phil King, while GQG has not yet announced a new chief investment officer.

Investors will be watching July's market movements closely to see if the AI‑driven rallies regain momentum or if the current bearish trend continues, especially as central banks move towards higher rates to control inflation.