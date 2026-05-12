Australian Athlete Gout Gout, Izobelle Louison-Roe, And Isaac Beacroft Focused On U20 World Athletics Championships

Gout Gout, Izobelle Louison-Roe, and Isaac Beacroft have been selected to feature in the 200m, 4x400m relay, and other events at the U20 world athletics championships in Oregon.

Sprint sensation Gout Gout has been selected to double up in the 200m and 4x400m relay in the U20 world athletics championships in August as part of a 75-strong Australian team.

Gout, currently the U20 world record holder in the 200m, aims to emulate Usain Bolt by prioritizing the world juniors over the Commonwealth Games. Gout is joined by high jumper Izobelle Louison-Roe and race walker Isaac Beacroft, who will back up from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Australia won a record 15 medals two years ago in Lima.

The Australian squad includes 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 3000m teeplechase, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 5000m walk, high jump, long jump, triple jump, discus, shot put, and heptathlon events. Australia will compete in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays. Gout, Izobelle Louison-Roe, and Isaac Beacroft are the athletes that will primarily focus on the world championships





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U20 World Athletics Championships Olympic Dreams Hayward Field Hayward Field (University Of Oregon) Eugene Record Gout Gout Izobelle Louison-Roe Isaac Beacroft Australia Athletics Team Australian Athletics Team Focus Usain Bolt

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