Australian author Craig Silvey jailed for seven months over child exploitation material

Craig Silvey, 44, pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing child exploitation material and was sentenced to seven months in jail. His books have been removed from shelves and school curricula.

Australia n author Craig Silvey has been jailed for seven months after pleading guilty to distributing and possessing child exploitation material. The 44-year-old was sentenced in the Western Australia n district court after police raided his Fremantle home in January.

During the raid, police seized electronic devices including his laptop and mobile phone, which contained numerous category one images and videos of child exploitation material. Silvey, a father of three, had also engaged in an online conversation with another user on a pornography website. His username was Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy.

Also read Craig Silvey Sentenced to Seven Months Jail for Child Exploitation Material

Author Chats On Encrypted App About Taboos

In the chat, Silvey described himself as a Fremantle guy before telling the user: You sound amazing ... we have very similar interests, would love to chat more; do you have Signal or Session? The pair then moved to an encrypted messaging app, where he said he was extremely open-minded and obsessed with taboos. He stated he preferred boys aged five-plus before adding that eight was the perfect age.

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In one message, Silvey wrote: I want to make out with little ones. He also wrote he was drooling over a sexually explicit photo of a naked man and boy together. Silvey, who has been shortlisted for the Miles Franklin Literary Award and the International Dublin Literary Award, also wrote: I love, love, love, love mums being intimate with little boys. I think it is the sexiest and most beautiful thing in the world.

Judge Hayley Cormann said it was very serious and very disturbing offending. This offending involves children and it is destructive and it is devastating, she said. The popular author is best known for his 2009 coming-of-age novel Jasper Jones, considered a modern Australian classic and adapted into a feature film and several stage productions.

Publishers Drop Author Following Criminal Charges

He has also been widely recognised for other books, including Rhubarb, Honeybee, which won the Australian Indie Book Award in 2021, and the children's novel Runt, which was also made into a film. Publishers Allen & Unwin and Fremantle Press, which released Rhubarb, stopped promoting his books after Silvey was charged. Most of his titles were removed from reading lists across the country. His books were also permanently removed from the school curriculum.

The Education Department declared there was absolutely no place in our school system for works authored by someone who is admitted to such serious crimes. Two charges of producing and possessing further child exploitation material were dropped in May. If you or someone you know is affected by child abuse, support is available. Kids Helpline can be reached on 1800 55 1800.