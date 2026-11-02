Craig Silvey Sentenced to Seven Months Jail for Child Exploitation Material

Australian author Craig Silvey, 44, has been sentenced to seven months in jail after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing child exploitation material, with a court hearing he described himself as obsessed with taboos and said eight was the perfect age for a child.

Australia n author Craig Silvey has been sentenced to seven months in jail after a court heard he had betrayed thousands of people when he engaged with anonymous online accounts, claiming he loved incestuous child pornography and that the perfect age for a child was eight years old.

The 44-year-old appeared in Western Australia's District Court on Monday for sentencing on two charges of possessing and distributing child exploitation material. Judge Hayley Cormann sentenced him to seven months in jail, backdated to October 22 when he first went into custody. He is eligible for parole.

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In your possession and distribution of those images, you have contributed to the physical harm and the trauma that is being suffered by those children in those videos and in those pictures, Judge Cormann said. You acknowledge you have devastated and betrayed the trust of thousands of people, and you have let entire communities down. She said she ultimately accepted Silvey had a sexual interest in children, and described his offending as extremely serious and extremely disturbing.

The material you possessed and the chat logs are repulsive, they are degrading and they are offensive, she said. Your communication was open, it was assertive and it was unmistakable. You did this as a means to engage others and sexually satisfy yourself and to sexually satisfy the person with which you were discussing.

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Online Chats and Encrypted Messages

During sentencing, the court heard Silvey had maintained a profile on a fetish and pornography website before his arrest, and messaged one anonymous profile in January this year. Fremantle guy here, he said. You sound absolutely amazing and gorgeous too, would love to chat more. He asked the user to move to an encrypted text messaging service called Session, where he told them he was extremely open-minded and non-judgmental.

He shared one image of child pornography in the chat, and told the user while he did not own the image he was drooling. Over the next few days they continued to speak. I love love love love mums being intimate with little boys, I think it is the sexiest and most beautiful thing in the world, Silvey wrote. To answer your question I would range age five plus.

I had a great collection and then I panicked and deleted it and regret it every day. He went on to say a child aged eight was the perfect age, and he would ask other users for child exploitation material. Judge Cormann revealed the user he was communicating with online was fictitious. Prosecutor Daniel Harrop said Silvey had the chats open on his computer when police executed a search warrant at the Fremantle property this year.

He then refused to provide access to his devices to detectives. Police found further images and videos of adults sexually abusing children. Five videos and two images were found on his laptop, and five images on his phone. Silvey sat in the dock and looked down for much of the hearing.

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Silvey's defence lawyer Eloise Barker previously argued he was interested in child exploitation material rather than children themselves. She told the court his actions had amounted to emotional suicide. He was looking for the most depraved material, Barker said. He expressed he had a feeling of emptiness and emotional numbness after the offending, which provided temporary relief from psychological agitation.

Defence Lawyer Argues Low Risk

A report from Silvey's psychologist said he was at a low risk of reoffending and had expressed genuine remorse and insight into the offending. Barker said Silvey had undertaken weekly psychological counselling since the end of January and had written a letter to the court displaying genuine remorse. Barker said Silvey had been punished due to the ongoing media scrutiny on his case, which had led to his former partner moving interstate in order to protect their children.

Mr Silvey has lost his publication contracts, his books and films have been removed from bookstores, schools and streaming services, she said. He remains fearful of what will happen beyond these proceedings. Barker said the punishment went well beyond what would usually be expected. Ms Barker said the high-profile author, who was known worldwide, had already suffered because of his offending, with his ex-partner and their young children moving from Perth to New South Wales.

However, Harrop rejected the psychological report and said it read more as a character reference than a court report on Silvey's mental health. He said the psychologist had offered heavily discounted sessions and had not read the chat logs, which contained most of the material that indicated Silvey was particularly sexually interested in young boys and often initiated conversation. Mr Harrop said the state did not accept that Silvey did not have a sexual interest in children.

Prosecution Rejects Psychological Report

Harrop said Silvey's offending had clearly had an impact on the community who engaged with his work. It is a great betrayal for many children who idolised Mr Silvey's books, he said. Judge Cormann said Silvey had sought to explain his criminal behaviour as a type of role play, where he went down into the dark and got smaller and smaller.

She accepted he had experienced a challenging time in recent years, financially, after a relationship breakdown with his brother, and losing his savings. Judge Cormann accepted Silvey was appalled and mortified by his own conduct, was at a low risk of reoffending, and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. Silvey had pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing and distributing child exploitation material earlier this year. The sentence was backdated to October 22 when he first went into custody.