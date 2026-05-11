Australian Authorities Evacuate Last Group Stranded In Manila Envelope Virus-Infected Vessel

Four Australians and one New Zealand national on the MV Hondius, a deadly hantavirus-infected vessel quarantined in Spain's Canary Islands, are scheduled to be the final passengers repatriated from the ship, with a 45-day quarantine back in Australia. The group faces the possibility of a lengthy quarantine period while undergoing monitoring for potential disease due to hantavirus's incubation period.

Four Australia ns stranded aboard the MV Hondius, a vessel hit with the hantavirus pandemic, are set to become the final passengers evacuated before commencing a 45-day quarantine in Australia , according to the news text.

The group includes one permanent resident and one New Zealand national. A chartered Australian government-supported flight will evacuate the group from Tenerife at around 3 am Tuesday AEST. Medical staff will accompany the passengers, who may be placed in quarantine despite currently showing no symptoms. A strict quarantine period may last up to 45 days due to the possibility of hantavirus incubation within weeks.

The passengers and medical staff will be transferred under heavy security protocols and transported by small boats





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