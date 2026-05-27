Australian Authorities: Seven ISIS-Linked Women Could Face Charges After Returning to Australia

Authorities have revealed that seven ISIS-linked women who returned to Australia overnight could still face charges. An Australian woman with links to ISIS, who is barred from Australia on a temporary exclusion order, tried to board a flight home with the other members of yesterday's returning cohort.

Authorities say seven ISIS -linked women who returned to Australia overnight could still face charges. An Australia n woman with links to ISIS , who is barred from Australia on a temporary exclusion order , tried to board a flight home with the other members of yesterday's returning cohort.

It has been revealed that the woman, Hodan Abby, was travelling with 21 women and children who landed in Sydney and Melbourne last night, after spending seven years in Syria's al-Roj detention camp. ABF commissioner Gavin Reynolds told a Senate estimates hearing today that security systems worked effectively. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke issued the exclusion order against Ms Abby in February on national security grounds, following ASIO advice.

It is understood Ms Abby travelled to Syria as a teenager in 2015 to marry an ISIS fighter, who has since been killed, and gave birth to a daughter overseas who remains with her in Syria. Unlike a separate ISIS-linked cohort that returned to Australia earlier this month, no arrests or charges have been laid against the seven women who landed in Sydney and Melbourne last night.

Home Affairs Department secretary Stephanie Foster told the Senate estimates committee that 'activities in law enforcement and intelligence agencies are ongoing, so that remains under consideration.

' During Question Time, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said of the two recent cohorts that had returned, three women were currently 'behind bars'. 'One for being charged with entering a declared area, two charged with crimes against humanity,' he said. 'No one should presume that at any point in time the work of AFP is over.

' The Senate committee was also told the NSW government had asked the federal government for additional resourcing to monitor the returned ISIS-linked families. Home Affairs counter terrorism coordinator Brendan Dowling confirmed the department had received correspondence from the NSW government in late April, 'seeking further financial assistance to support their work in the reintegration of the cohort they were expecting to return.

' The overall Commonwealth funding for counter-violent extremism programs in New South Wales is $15.42 million to 2028, and $16.28 million in Victoria over the same period. A large group left al-Roj camp in northern Syria last week, with most making it back to their home country on flights from Qatar.

We have not changed our position at a Commonwealth level that we do not provide specific support in relation to any individual, so we have not provided any further support to that specific request, Mr Dowling said. However, Ms Foster said a formal response had not yet been provided, which would ultimately be a matter for the government.

The federal opposition has suggested the ongoing cost of monitoring and rehabilitating the women and children could cost taxpayers up to $2 million annually. The government has not provided an alternative figure





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ISIS Australia Returned Charges Exclusion Order Al-Roj Detention Camp Crimes Against Humanity Counter-Violent Extremism Programs New South Wales Victoria Returned ISIS-Linked Families Home Affairs Counter Terrorism Coordinator Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke Senate Committee NSW Government Federal Opposition Ongoing Cost Commonwealth Funding

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