British media extensively cover the fallout from Cameron Bancroft's claim that Pat Cummins knew about the 2018 sandpaper plot, with fans and pundits weighing in.

British media have ramped up their coverage of the Australian ball-tampering scandal after Cameron Bancroft claimed that Pat Cummins knew about the 2018 plot. The story was reignited earlier this month by passages in Usman Khawaja's autobiography.

Cummins held a press conference in which he denied having any knowledge of the plan. After the conference, his management released a statement reiterating that he had no knowledge of the plot. Bancroft was one of the Australian players suspended when the scandal first broke in 2018. Cameras caught him rubbing sandpaper on the ball during the match against South Africa.

Also read 'I was 15': Aussie young gun fires back at reporters during tense Sandpaper exchange

In the article, he claimed the entire team knew what was going on, and that Cummins's press conference made him feel angry, betrayed and alone. The UK's major mastheads are relishing the crisis.

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British Press Reaction

The Times led with the headline Cummins did know of plot, says Bancroft, and noted the 2021 denial from the four senior bowlers - Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon - that they did not know there was a foreign substance taken on to the field to alter the ball. The Guardian wrote Australia turmoil and gave readers a full rundown of who said what and an op-ed from commentator Geoff Lemon, who wrote that Bancroft delivered a devastating repudiation of Cummins.

The Daily Telegraph ran the story on the front of its sports pages with the headline Explosive Bancroft claim leaves Cummins in peril, accompanied by a headline for an opinion piece calling for the truth to finally come out. The paper pointed out that the dramatic intervention came on the same day that Australia were well beaten by England in Hobart, as the tourists clinched the one-day international series.

The Daily Star's sport section promised readers an idiot's guide to sandpapering a cricket ball. Its opening paragraphs ran through a quick account of the controversy, which the Star labelled a CRISIS. The tabloid's final words on the matter? SHAME OLD AUSSIES: Australian Captain Pat Cummins is deep in the didgeridoo-doo.

Journalist Commentary

The Times's chief cricket correspondent, former England captain Mike Atherton, wrote: Can there ever be a better time to be in this beautiful country than when Australian cricket is tearing itself apart? Atherton himself was accused of ball tampering in 1994 by using dirt in his pocket to scuff the ball during a Test against South Africa. He was fined but has always denied wrongdoing. His counterpart at The Telegraph, Oliver Brown, went in even harder.

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After Cummins's press conference, the broadsheet's scribe complained that his credibility was in ruins. Former England player and current commentator Mark Butcher told England-based magazine The Cricketer he did not believe Cummins and Australia's other bowlers in the Sandpapergate Test did not know about the ball tampering. There is just no way that a conversation wouldn't have been had in any of the dressing rooms that I've played in, he said.

Fan Reaction at The Oval

Around London's famous Oval cricket ground, which is set to host the fifth Ashes Test next year, fans were critical about how the scandal was being handled in Australia. I think you guys over in Australia, your fans are probably going to be a bit quiet compared to the English fans. And to be honest, I think you should be, said England supporter Charlie Banfield, who spoke to the ABC at The Rose pub a short walk from the stadium.

He said Australia had brought the game into disrepute and that the scandal would be unsettling ahead of the Ashes. Another cricket fan, Vikrant Kheterpal, was a little more sympathetic. Well we don't know whether he is lying, we don't where he's told the truth, he said. In Australia, there have also been calls for an independent forum to address the fallout. The scandal continues to dominate headlines in both countries.