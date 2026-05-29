Australian Banking Fees Surge to $4.1 Billion, but Households Can Fight Back

Total bank fees paid by Australians rose by $268 million last financial year, with credit card and home loan fees leading the increase. Experts provide strategies to reduce costs.

Australian households faced a significant rise in banking fees during the last financial year, with total costs exceeding $4.1 billion, a $268 million increase from the previous year, according to Reserve Bank of Australia ( RBA ) data.

The average annual cost per household, excluding business banking fees, reached approximately $412. Credit card fees were the largest contributor, totaling $1.7 billion, marking a 10% jump from the 2023-24 period. This surge was driven by higher overseas transaction fees and annual fees.

Meanwhile, home loan fees experienced the steepest increase, soaring by $167 million, or 17%, between July 2024 and June 2025. This spike is attributed to a wave of homeowners refinancing, which often triggers various application and exit fees. On a positive note, exception fees such as late payment and overdraft charges declined by nearly $13 million. Financial experts emphasize that consumers can take proactive steps to reduce these costs.

Canstar's analysis suggests that shopping around for low-fee or no-fee alternatives can lead to substantial savings. Specifically, for home loans, borrowers should seek options without annual fees. For credit cards, there are 12 lenders offering no-fee cards.

Additionally, negotiating directly with banks or lenders to waive or reduce fees, such as mortgage application charges, is a viable strategy. Sally Tindall, Canstar.com.au data insights director, noted that while fees are rising rapidly, individuals hold more power to cut them than they might think, whether through negotiation or switching to more competitive products. These trends highlight the importance of financial literacy and active management of banking relationships.

With refinancing activity expected to remain high, borrowers should carefully assess the long-term costs before switching home loans. Similarly, credit card users should review statements to identify and avoid unnecessary fees, particularly for overseas transactions. The RBA's ongoing scrutiny of bank fees underscores the need for transparency and competition in the financial sector. Ultimately, by comparing products and negotiating terms, Australian households can potentially reclaim billions in unnecessary charges, easing financial pressure amidst broader economic challenges





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Banking Fees Credit Card Fees Home Loan Fees RBA Canstar Refinancing Financial Savings Australian Households

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