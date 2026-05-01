Australian ‘Banksy’ Anthony Lister Walks Free But Declares Himself ‘Destitute’ After Court Case

Street artist Anthony Lister, known as ‘Australia’s Banksy’, has been released from court after facing drug and firearm charges, but says he is now financially ruined due to the impact of the case and prior sexual assault allegations.

Australia n street art ist Anthony Lister , widely compared to the enigmatic Banksy , has concluded his legal battles, emerging from Sydney’s Downing Centre Court a free man but facing financial ruin.

The 46-year-old Lister appeared before the court on Friday, over six years after initial charges of drug and firearm offenses were laid against him. His arrest on March 10, 2020, triggered extensive searches of his Sydney residences, studio, and storage facilities. These searches yielded a collection of items that ultimately led to his guilty pleas earlier in 2026 for three weapons charges and seven drug offenses.

The discovered items included two 6mm air pistols found in his Darlinghurst bedroom, a concealed magnetic box containing cannabis, methamphetamine, and dexamphetamine, metal knuckle dusters at his Marrickville studio, and ketamine and dimethyltryptamine alongside prescription medications at his Waterloo storage unit. The sentencing hearing saw Lister, dressed in a somber all-black suit, sketching the courtroom as he awaited the judge’s decision.

His defense counsel, Claudette Chua, passionately argued for leniency, emphasizing the devastating impact the accusations and subsequent legal proceedings have had on his life and career. Chua detailed how the initial police raids and charges stemmed from allegations of sexual and indecent assault brought forth by multiple women. While Lister was ultimately acquitted of all these charges in December 2024, the accusations themselves proved profoundly damaging.

She explained that the allegations irrevocably tarnished his reputation, leading to online and in-person harassment of both Lister and his family, and a significant decline in demand for his artwork. According to Chua, Lister is now living in a share house with his girlfriend, effectively destitute, and his artistic career lies in shambles. She poignantly stated that her client was leaving the court a ‘ruined man’.

The defense further attempted to contextualize the seized items, arguing the air pistols were props used in his live art performances where he would portray a police officer, the knuckle duster was a silver piece of jewelry worn to a fashion show, and the drugs were remnants from past social gatherings. Lister himself acknowledged his error in not obtaining permits for the firearms and admitted to a past struggle with drug use, presenting himself in court as having completed rehabilitation.

The six-year legal saga, marked by multiple raids on his properties, has left Lister deeply traumatized and fearful of law enforcement. Chua highlighted his genuine fear of police, stating he ‘absolutely fears them’ and that this anxiety serves as a sufficient deterrent against future offenses. She implored Judge Robert Williams to refrain from recording a conviction on the firearm charges, fearing it would grant police the authority to conduct random searches of his home.

She powerfully questioned, ‘Hasn’t my client suffered enough? ’ Judge Williams, after careful consideration, acknowledged the significant punishment Lister had already endured outside the courtroom, including a period of custody where he was subjected to assault and extortion. Ultimately, he convicted Lister without penalty on the seven counts of drug possession and the charge of possessing a knuckle duster. He granted no conviction on the firearm charges but imposed a $1500 fine.

This outcome, while offering Lister freedom, underscores the profound and lasting consequences of the accusations and legal battles that have dramatically altered his life and career. The case serves as a stark reminder of the collateral damage that can accompany even unsubstantiated allegations and the long road to recovery for those whose reputations are publicly challenged





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Anthony Lister Australia Banksy Street Art Drug Charges Firearm Offenses Court Case Sexual Assault Allegations

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