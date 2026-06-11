Australian biotech sector overwhelmingly feels worse off under Labor’s proposed R&D tax changes

The Australian biotechnology sector overwhelmingly feels worse off under Labor’s proposed changes to the research and development tax incentive (RDTI). The changes could cause irreversible damage to the sector and lead to companies considering moving offshore.

Vast majority of Australian biotech sector feel worse off under Labor’s planned R&D tax changes, fresh research reveals Australia’s biotechnology sector overwhelmingly feels worse off under Labor’s proposed changes to the research and development tax incentive ( RDTI ).

Australia’s biotechnology sector overwhelmingly feels worse and could consider moving offshore under Labor’s planned changes to the RDTI. The Albanese government plans to limit the RDTI’s refundable tax offset to companies less than 10 years old. This has incensed Australian medical researchers who argue this disadvantages many companies that need longer than a decade to develop new medicines or vaccines.

AusBiotech, a body representing the sector, revealed that 76 per cent of its members in the biotech, medtech and health tech sector felt they would be worse off under Labor’s changes. The body’s CEO Rebekah Cassidy said these results showed Labor’s tax changes could damage the sector and ‘must be reversed’. Labor’s plan to alter the RDTI has been poorly received by the biotech sector.

Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images ‘The results send a clear message – companies already know they will be worse off under these changes, and if implemented as proposed, many will choose to leave,’ Ms Cassidy said in a statement.

‘The changes could cause irreversible damage to our vibrant and world-leading biotech, medtech and health tech sector. ’ AusBiotech’s survey revealed that more than half of the nation’s life science sector said changes to the RDTI would ‘significantly’ impact them and could force them to move overseas where business conditions are more favourable. All companies surveyed that were aged six and 15 years expect some impacts from the RDTI change amid fears of reduced investment, job opportunities and clinical trials.

Ms Cassidy said Labor’s plan to limit the RDTI’s refundable tax offset was already rattling the biotech industry.

‘Decisions about where clinical programs are located, where investment is deployed and where companies establish long-term operations are being influenced by perceptions of Australia’s future competitiveness,’ she said. ‘The consequences are real and profound – lifesaving technologies could be shelved, promising clinical trials cancelled, companies closing, investors fleeing and some of our best talent leaving Australia. ’ This sentiment was echoed by leading Australian scientist professor Tim Hirst, a microbiologist who runs GPN Vaccines.

He wrote a submission to next week’s senate inquiry on the tax changes to warn they would have a ‘devastating impact on our world and the wider sector. ’ Many in the business sector have rallied against this change as startups rely on employee share schemes to raise funds, which would be captured by the CGT change.

Australian biotech company Oktopi similarly argued that Labor’s CGT changes should not apply to startups because employees often accept shares instead of a salary and returns are achieved after years of risk. The Australian government plans to limit the RDTI’s refundable tax offset to companies less than 10 years old. This has incensed Australian medical researchers who argue this disadvantages many companies that need longer than a decade to develop new medicines or vaccines





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Australian Biotechnology Sector Labor's Proposed Changes To The RDTI Research And Development Tax Incentive Australian Medical Researchers Ausbiotech CEO Rebekah Cassidy Labor's Plan To Alter The RDTI Ausbiotech's Survey Life Science Sector Clinical Programs Investment Job Opportunities Clinical Trials Tim Hirst GPN Vaccines Employee Share Schemes Returns Are Achieved After Years Of Risk Australian Government RDTI Refundable Tax Offset Companies Less Than 10 Years Old Australian Medical Researchers Ausbiotech CEO Rebekah Cassidy Labor's Plan To Alter The RDTI Ausbiotech's Survey Life Science Sector Clinical Programs Investment Job Opportunities Clinical Trials Tim Hirst GPN Vaccines Employee Share Schemes Returns Are Achieved After Years Of Risk Australian Government RDTI Refundable Tax Offset Companies Less Than 10 Years Old

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