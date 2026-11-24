Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood bowled at the SCG ahead of the December 9 Test against New Zealand, while Mitch Swepson took career-best 6-73 in the Sheffield Shield.

Australia's fast bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood trained at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday morning ahead of the December 9 Test series opener against New Zealand in Perth.

The session marked a return to their natural habitat after the sandpapergate scandal. Cummins and Starc bowled at full pace for most of the 60-minute session. Hazlewood briefly left the nets after appearing in discomfort midway through his spell. The 35-year-old Hazlewood re-emerged soon afterwards to allay fears of another setback.

Also read Konstas falls for 42 as Smith makes 12 on return in Sheffield Shield

Cummins Starc Hazlewood Train Ahead of New Zealand Test

He had missed the Ashes last summer because of a hamstring injury suffered on the eve of the series. The bowling trio appeared in good spirits and were joined briefly by veteran sports administrator David Gallop, who previously played first-grade cricket and now serves as the chairman of Venues NSW. None of the bowlers spoke to the media, but dozens of fans lined up behind the SCG nets to watch them work.

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Some fans stood metres away from Cummins as the Test captain batted following his long spell. On the field, Queensland leg-spinner Mitch Swepson delivered a timely reminder of his ability with career best figures of 6-73 on day three of the Sheffield Shield match against NSW. His strong performance included a spectacular delivery to bowl Kurtis Patterson on Monday afternoon.

However, it was not enough to prevent the Blues from forging a 25-run first-innings lead after they reached 303 off the back of an unbeaten 92 from rising wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Hicks. In reply, the Bulls were 2-110 when rain forced play to be abandoned for the day. Swepson said he had not given up hope of a recall for the five-Test tour of India early next year.

Mitch Swepson Seeks Australia Recall For India Tour

While I am strapping my spikes on, I am wanting to play for Australia, he said. It is no secret of mine. I have been lucky enough to play for Australia already, and my whole journey is always about getting back to the top level. Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne was left frustrated after falling in the 30s again.

The axed Australian No.3 was out sweeping to Nathan Lyon after the ball deflected off the back of his bat into Hicks's gloves behind the stumps. His 34 came 48 hours after he fell for 37 in the first innings. After surviving a close shout for lbw, Test hopeful Jack Clayton was 10 not out at stumps and will hope to push his case for a maiden call-up on Wednesday.

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Cameron Bancroft had fallen for a first-innings 42 in what could be his last audition before selectors name their squad to take on New Zealand later this week. Having released a 4500-word statement detailing his recollections of Cape Town and alleging everyone knew ball tampering was occurring at Newlands and in the second Test at Port Elizabeth, Bancroft was out for 50 to a spectacular caught-and-bowled by Test allrounder Beau Webster in Western Australia's match against Tasmania at Perth Stadium.

Jake Weatherald Hits Century To Push For Test Recall

The former Test opener, who played the last of his 10 Tests against England at Lord's in 2019, brought up his half-century by cutting left-arm Test spinner Matt Kuhnemann for a single before falling shortly after. In the third Shield fixture, South Australian opener Jake Weatherald hit his second straight century to mount his own case for a recall three months after being dropped following the first Test loss to Bangladesh in Darwin.

A week after hitting 142 against NSW in Sydney, the left-hander made 107 against Victoria before trying to belt Todd Murphy out of the attack only to be spectacularly caught at long-on by Ash Chandrasinghe. A frustrating season continued for fellow Test discard Nathan McSweeney, with the right-hander falling for seven after edging Murphy to first slip at Adelaide Oval.

It was a major blow for McSweeney, who many had suggested could fill Labuschagne's spot in the Test team but has just 157 runs at 22.42 from seven innings in this year's Shield season. In other news, Australian cricket Konstas misses chance to stake Test claim as Smith falls cheaply on return to action.