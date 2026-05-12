Australian Budget 2026: Tough Reform Road Ahead, With Focus on Housing and Disability Reform

After warnings by economists and Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock that splashing out would only fuel inflation, Labor has been keen to portray this budget as one of spending restraint. The challenges in the Middle East have also affected price and growth in the region, which has been pushing prices up, growth down, and punishing Australians. The government is dealing with these issues and implementing measures to help Australians cope with the impact of the war. The core of the Budget is an economic strategy aiming to get through the global oil shock and build resilience, reduce inflation, and improve the economy. The significant changes to the tax system include a new tax cut for every working Australian taxpayer, new inflation-adjusted indexation for capital gains, limiting negative gearing for residential property to new builds from July next year, and introducing a minimum 30 percent tax rate on capital gains from July the year after.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese , Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Australian Finance Minister Katy Gallagher walk through a courtyard during a pre budget picture opportunity at Parliament House in Canberra.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has delivered his 2026 budget, which he says takes what he's called the 'hard road of reform'. At the heart of the budget are housing tax changes, and a $35 billion saving from reform to the runaway National Disability Insurance Scheme. Labor has been keen to portray this budget as one of spending restraint, after warnings by economists and Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock that splashing out would only fuel inflation and risk further rate hikes.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has delivered his 2026 budget, which he says takes what he's called the 'hard road of reform'. At the heart of the budget are housing tax changes, and a $35 billion saving from reform to the runaway National Disability Insurance Scheme. Labor has been keen to portray this budget as one of spending restraint, after warnings by economists and Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock that splashing out would only fuel inflation and risk further rate hikes.

This budget makes a number of difficult decisions in the near term and in the longer term, to get our budget into better nick and to deal with some of these issues that have been left unattended for far too long. The government is also dealing with the impact of the war in the Middle East, which has been pushing up prices and bringing growth down, and punishing Australians.

They are implementing measures to help Australians cope with the impact of the war, including a fuel security package which aims to deliver more fuel for drivers and industry, more fertiliser for farmers, and more fuel security for our economy.

The core of this Budget is an economic strategy with five main parts: getting through the global oil shock and building resilience; taking the pressure off people where we can; making the economy more productive to lift living standards over time; reforming the tax system for workers, businesses and future generations, including a new tax cut for every working Australian taxpayer; and making the budget stronger, more sustainable and helping to take the pressure off inflation by saving more than we spend. Changes to the tax system by Treasurer Jim Chalmers aim to make the housing system fairer for everyone.

House prices have decoupled from incomes, and the changes will help about 75,000 Australians achieve the dream of home ownership. Some big-ticket spending measures have been announced, including on defence, rail infrastructure, and health. Australian government has cut taxes two years ago, cut them again this year, and plans to cut taxes in 2027, too. The average worker is estimated to benefit with a new $250 Working Australians Tax Offset.

Changes to the tax system will make the housing system fairer for everyone. Some big-ticket spending measures have been announced, including on defence, rail infrastructure, and health. Australian government has cut taxes two years ago, cut them again this year, and plans to cut taxes in 2027, too. The average worker is estimated to benefit with a new $250 Working Australians Tax Offset.

Changes to the tax system and plans for a new productivity package are aimed at raising the standard of living and wages for more people in the long term





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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Jim Chalmers Katy Gallagher Budget Housing Tax Changes National Disability Insurance Scheme Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock Tax Offset Tweaking Tax System

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