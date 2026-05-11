Australian Budget Delays Tax Relief; Pressures Over Investment Property Tax Changes and Costs of Living

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers will present a budget in Tuesday night, which includes a $200 to $300 tax offset for all workers. However, the benefits won't kick in until next year's tax return. Amid concerns over broken promises on investment property taxation and lowering costs of living, the timing of the tax relief was designed to reduce the budget's impact on inflation. The Opposition housing spokesman Tim Wilson criticised the negative gearing and capital gains tax changes, saying the government is 'shoving their hand down the back of Australians' pockets', while Minister Murray Watt highlighted the focus on 'resilience and reform' and suggested faster approvals for housing and energy projects.

Extra tax relief for all Australian workers is set to be delivered in Tuesday night's budget, but it won't kick in for another year. 7NEWS has confirmed the budget will include $200 to $300 tax offsets for every worker, but they won't appear until next year's tax return.

The one-year delay is designed to reduce the budget's impact on inflation in the short term. But the budget comes amid concerns about broken promises, particularly on taxing investment properties. From July 1 next year, negative gearing will apply only to new builds, but continue for investment properties owned before then. And from July 1 this year, tax concessions on all future capital gains will be slashed, reducing the advantages investors enjoy over first home buyers.

The budget's theme has been revealed as 'resilience and reform', with Treasurer Jim Chalmers promising the cuts he announces will be bigger than any new spending. But big cuts can often bring big complaints from voters too





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Australian Budget Tax Relief Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Costs Of Living Resilience And Reform

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