Australian Cancer Pioneer Richard Scolyer Dies After Brave Three-Year Battle with Brain Tumour

Tribute to Professor Richard Scolyer, the 2024 Australian of the Year and world-renowned melanoma researcher, who died at 57 after a valiant three-year fight against glioblastoma. He became a medical pioneer by volunteering as patient zero for an experimental brain cancer therapy, extending his life and advancing research. Colleagues celebrate his humble character, his determination to help others, and his legacy of courage in the face of adversity.

Professor Richard Scolyer , a renowned Australian melanoma researcher and 2024 Australian of the Year, has died after a battle with an aggressive brain cancer . He was 57.

Colleagues and friends remember him as a humble, caring man who put others first and embodied the spirit of having a go. Scolyer grew up in Tasmania and trained as a pathologist, later becoming a world-leading expert in melanoma. Alongside Professor Georgina Long, he developed revolutionary immunotherapy treatments that dramatically improved survival rates for skin cancer patients. His own cancer diagnosis in 2023 with glioblastoma, a typically terminal illness, led him to become a pioneer in experimental brain cancer therapy.

He volunteered as patient zero for a groundbreaking combined immunotherapy treatment, understanding the risks but believing in the potential to advance science. Scolyer publicly shared his journey on social media, showing his anxiety and hope, and for a time the treatment appeared promising. He continued to set and achieve personal goals, like completing 250 parkruns, despite his prognosis. His cancer returned in March 2024, after nearly two years of treatment.

He lived for three years with glioblastoma, far exceeding the typical 12-month life expectancy. In a final open letter, published after his death, he thanked Australians for their support and expressed his hope that his experience would make the path easier for others. The Governor-General, Sam Mostyn, described his legacy as one of go-for-broke bravery, humility, and compassion, noting that he refused to let his diagnosis define him and kept working tirelessly until the end





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Richard Scolyer Australian Of The Year Melanoma Brain Cancer Glioblastoma Immunotherapy Cancer Research Patient Zero Medical Breakthrough Georgina Long Melbourne Institute Australia Cancer Treatment Terminal Illness Bravery

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