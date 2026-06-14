Australian comedian Bill Bryden shares the important women in his life, including his wife Tasma Walton and his mother, who he credits with helping him discover his love of performing.

Australian comedian Bill Bryden shares the important women in his life, including his wife Tasma Walton and his mother, who he credits with helping him discover his love of performing.

Bryden, a prisoner-of-war in WWII, began corresponding with his future wife after her brother was killed in action. He says his mother was a shoulder to cry on and always ready to listen, and that she helped him navigate his decision to pursue a career in comedy. Bryden's wife, Tasma Walton, proposed to him in 2009 after a 10-year friendship, and they have a 12-year-old daughter together.

Bryden credits his wife with teaching him about the importance of being comfortable in his own skin and not conforming to traditional gender stereotypes. He also credits his mother with helping him discover his love of performing and his wife with teaching him about the importance of being true to himself. Bryden's family has a strong sense of humor and they often perform concerts and comedy routines together.

He says that growing up with two older sisters and a very engaged mother turned him into the man he is today. Bryden's wife is a published author of four books and a regular contributor to several magazines, including Sunday Life Magazine and The Age EG. He says that he is fortunate to have had the joy of love twice in his life and that he feels grateful for the love and support of his family.

Bryden's story is a heartwarming and humorous look at the importance of family and the power of love to bring people together





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bill Bryden Tasma Walton Comedy Family Love Performing Australian Comedian

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sam Short Targets World Record and Australian Sweep in 1500m Freestyle Amid Trials SuccessAt the Australian swimming trials in Sydney, Sam Short fell short of Bobby Finke's 1500m freestyle world record but secured a place alongside two compatriots, setting up a potential Aussie medal sweep at the Commonwealth Games. Short also became only the second Australian male after Grant Hackett to win the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle at the same championships. The trials also featured emotional qualifications for siblings Shayna and Jamie Jack and wins for Mollie O'Callaghan and Zac Stubblety-Cook.

Read more »

‘Sylvia Plath stole my boyfriend’: This fun-filled 95-year-old comedian is just getting startedIn her one-woman show, Liz Hicklin makes wry observations on life and tells how legendary poet Ted Hughes was once her lover.

Read more »

‘Sylvia Plath stole my boyfriend’: This fun-filled 95-year-old comedian is just getting startedIn her one-woman show, Liz Hicklin makes wry observations on life and tells how legendary poet Ted Hughes was once her lover.

Read more »

‘Sylvia Plath stole my boyfriend’: This fun-filled 95-year-old comedian is just getting startedIn her one-woman show, Liz Hicklin makes wry observations on life and tells how legendary poet Ted Hughes was once her lover.

Read more »