Australian Commission Blames Sky‑High Regional Fares on Airport Fees and Limited Competition

Productivity Commission report shows regional Australian flights cost 173% more per kilometre, urging governments to open tendered routes and curb airline subsidies.

Australia's Productivity Commission has released a scathing interim report that reveals regional air travel costs are skyrocketing, with one family of four paying $3,200 for a one‑hour flight from Kalgoorlie to Perth - an amount comparable to a return ticket to Europe. The report, commissioned by Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers, urges the government to stop subsidising individual airlines and to open high‑cost subsidised routes to tendered competition.

How Regional Airfare Prices Are Calculated

The assessors found short regional flights cost, on average, 173 per cent more per kilometre than major city routes, mainly because airlines spend an average of 91 per cent of each dollar earned on operating expenses such as fuel, maintenance and airport fees. Commissioner Catherine de Fontenay explained that "regional communities are being hit with flights on average 173pc more expensive per kilometre than city routes."

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Only about 90 per cent of regional and remote passengers in 2025 fly with the Qantas Group or Virgin Australia, while 72 per cent of routes are served by a single carrier. Half of these routes operate ten or fewer flights per week and more than a third of seats go empty, contributing to the high cost per passenger.

Stakeholder Reactions and Pro‑Competitive Calls

Government officials report that airlines have been cutting unprofitable routes across the country, citing high fuel costs and low demand. Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson testified at a Senate inquiry that for a typical $197 fare, about $93 is absorbed by government, airport and security charges before the airline pays for crew, fuel or maintenance. He defended the profitability of regional services as essential for remote communities.

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In contrast, the Northern Territory's Yalu Aborigines Corporation warned that expensive airfares leave children in care disconnected from families, while the Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast in New South Wales highlighted that high ticket costs could obstruct parents from attending court hearings or child‑reunification visits. A remote resident lamented the Patient Assistance Transport Scheme failed to cover costs for a critical medical appointment, with a return flight to Perth still around $600.

Long‑Term Impact and Next Steps

Commissioner Martin Stokie noted that mining routes were more profitable than other short remote routes, which earned less than five per cent profit margins. The report called for governments to subsidise essential routes rather than support individual airlines and to assist patients with upfront travel costs. The Productivity Commission will hold public hearings, accept further submissions and release a final report in April 2027.

For now, the findings spotlight the unsustainable cost structure of regional aviation and the urgent need for policy change to keep Australia's remote communities connected without placing their families in financial distress.