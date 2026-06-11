Australian Corporations Shift Skilled Workforce to Asian Hubs for AI and Talent

Major Australian firms including Woolworths and Telstra are expanding their offshore operations in Asia to access specialized technical talent and reduce operational costs.

In recent months, a significant trend has emerged across the Australia n corporate landscape as a growing number of prominent businesses announce the expansion of their skilled workforces in overseas markets.

This strategic shift is not merely about reducing overhead costs, but rather a calculated move to secure specialized talent that is currently unavailable at the necessary scale within the domestic Australian market. From major financial institutions to large-scale retail giants, companies are adapting to a volatile global business environment by integrating offshore talent into their core operations. A prime example is Woolworths, which recently revealed plans to offshore various corporate roles to Asia.

The retail giant aims to maintain its competitive edge against international rivals by simplifying its internal structures and boosting overall productivity. While the exact number of affected employees among its corporate staff of nearly ten thousand remains unconfirmed, the shift is expected to impact critical areas such as finance, human resources, and information technology. This movement is part of a broader pattern involving other corporate leaders such as Telstra, National Australia Bank, and Officeworks.

Officeworks has specifically targeted Bengaluru, India, for its support office functions, while transitioning customer service operations to Manila in the Philippines. Parallel to this, Telstra has reduced its local headcount to leverage the advanced artificial intelligence expertise and global capabilities offered by Accenture's specialist hubs in India. According to academic experts, this represents a fundamental evolution in the nature of offshoring.

While previous decades saw the outsourcing of basic tasks—often described as the globalisation of the limbs—modern trends indicate a globalisation of the corporate brain. Professor Vikas Kumar from the University of Sydney suggests that the primary driver is no longer just cheap labor, but access to high-level capability and technical scale, particularly in the realms of AI and data science. Many firms are now choosing to create and own these offshore operations directly rather than relying on third-party providers.

The rise of this trend is closely linked to the massive investments in education and workforce development within emerging Asian economies. Helena Li from the University of Technology Sydney notes that these regions have produced a surplus of highly educated professionals, creating a deep pool of talent available at a lower cost than in Australia. Bengaluru, often called the Silicon Valley of India, serves as a primary destination due to its concentration of engineering institutions and a thriving startup ecosystem.

The scale of this operation is evident in the banking sector; Commonwealth Bank employs over six thousand five hundred staff in Bengaluru, while ANZ maintains a massive presence with nine thousand employees in India and two thousand in Manila, accounting for nearly thirty percent of its total workforce. Similarly, National Australia Bank operates global innovation centres in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, alongside thousands of workers in Indian cities like Gurugram.

Despite the shift toward offshore hubs, many companies maintain that they remain committed to their domestic roots. Officeworks and Woolworths have both emphasized that a significant portion of their teams will stay in Australia and that new roles will continue to be created locally to support physical store expansions.

However, the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global labor market. Some Asian nations are developing AI-related skills more quickly than Australia, further incentivizing firms to establish a presence in those regions to avoid falling behind technologically. This strategic repositioning ensures that Australian firms can harness global innovation and specialized technical expertise while managing the economic pressures of a competitive international marketplace





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