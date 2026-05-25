Australian Cricket Holds Summit to Discuss Shield Surfaces and Batsmen

The upcoming summit aims to address the issues with the current batting conditions and wickets used in the Shield, with questions over whether the regime has become too challenging for batters, too friendly for medium-seam bowlers, and too grassy for spinners.

Australian cricket will hold a summit this winter to question the current surfaces being used for the Test team, with concerns over the Preston coursework for batters and the wickets being too favoring towards medium-seam and spinners.

The summit is a result of worrying trends in the Sheffield Shield, including low aggregate totals for batters and a glut of wickets for seamers, alongside a steady decline in the number of overs bowled by spinners. The national team coaches and state teams will meet to discuss these issues, while curators will also meet to prepare for the upcoming season





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Australian Cricket Sheffield Shield Test Team Batters Spinners Bowling Curators Summit Surfaces Cricket Climate Batters Performance International Game Preparation National Team Domestic League Batting Averages Bowling Averages Domestic Leagues Performance

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