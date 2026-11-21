Following the Sandpapergate scandal, Cricket Australia is being urged to pursue an ethics commission rather than legal action, with Dennis Lillee suggested as a potential facilitator. The article also covers media criticism over the Pullman Five case and Wales's historic rugby win over New Zealand.

Cricket Australia should not go down the legal route to resolve the Sandpapergate fallout because the issue is a problem of culture, not legality, according to Simon Longstaff, head of the Ethics Centre.

Ethics Commission For Cricket Culture

Longstaff led the 2018 review into Australian cricket after the Cape Town scandal. He suggests an ethics commission that would bring all concerned parties into one room at one time to search for common ground and resolution. In an interview on Thursday for a weekly Q and A in the Sun-Herald, Longstaff said such a process would need someone universally respected in the cricket world who could bring people together for the sake of the game.

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The name Dennis Lillee was put to him as a possible start. Longstaff replied that he would have a couple of people, including someone with independence and forensic capacity to look into such matters and facilitate necessary conversations. That person should be joined by at least one deeply experienced and well-respected individual who understands the world of elite cricket. Longstaff said DK Lillee would be perfect.

The suggestion is that Lillee, the great fast bowler, could remind all parties of what the Baggy Green is about and what is at stake. He understands all the nuances of the game, of bowling, of reverse swing, and all the rest. Who would lie to DK? It might be worth a try.

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Meanwhile, Pat Cummins was riding high after his seemingly flawless press conference the day before. Yet a week later, the share price of the original villainous trio from the Sandpapergate scandal - Cameron Bancroft, David Warner and Steve Smith - has fallen.

Cummins, who had rightly been designated as the bright new face of the game after Cape Town and who did seriously well in the role, now seems to be travelling worse in public esteem than those who owned up and copped the bans for sandpaper. In Bancroft's confession, the most significant part is his apology for lying and participating in the cover-up.

His motivation for lying was the same as his motivation for cheating: he wanted to fit into the Australian team. Cheating, and then lying about the cheating, were how a young man sought to find his place in the Australian men's Test cricket team. After sessions when he illegally tampered with the ball in South Africa, Bancroft says he was applauded by his teammates. What a bunch.

Media Coverage Of Pullman Five

Something was crook in Tallarook, down in Cape Town, and by the account of Bancroft there was only one in the whole mob to speak up against it. Darren Kane warned that the rest of us in the media were too widely reporting anything and everything in the case of the Pullman Five. His headline said the presumption of innocence was the first casualty in the Pullman Five's trial by media.

The past fortnight's coverage comprised claims from unnamed and unauthorised sources, which were untested but repeated ad nauseam. A lawyer's assertion that more men were present in the room was reported at face value. Another lawyer said his instructions reflected a scenario that appalled him more than anything else he had seen in 28 years of professional practice. That lawyer was John Karantzis, who was representing two of the women involved.

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He told 3AW's Tom Elliott on August 21 that with what had been alleged, these women were subjected to the most disgusting actions and behaviour he had ever heard about in his 28 years as a lawyer. No comment is made on what did or did not happen in that hotel room. But now that the police have cleared the Swans players, Karantzis has a case to answer. The most disgusting actions heard of in three decades?

That quote made it seem the behaviour must have been truly shocking. Yet when the flames died down and the smoke cleared, the players were free to go. Kane was right. The rest of us should have been far more careful in even reporting such a comment, when he provided not a scintilla of evidence to support it.

Wales Defeat New Zealand In Cardiff

In rugby, Wales held on to a 35-28 lead against New Zealand in Cardiff with 15 minutes to go. The delirious fans were singing Land Of My Fathers and hardly daring to believe that a first Welsh win over the All Blacks in 73 years might be at hand. New Zealand pounded the Welsh line in endless black waves. Surely the men of the dragon would wilt or break?

But you have never seen tackling like it. All up, the hosts made a post-war record of 346 tackles in the match, against New Zealand's 136. Three times in that 15 minutes, the All Blacks were held up over the try line.

The first time was when hooker Asafo Aumua drove over, only to be so completely wrapped up by the Welsh back-rower that he might as well have put a ribbon and a card on top reading Return to Sender, Address unknown. That back-rower was James Botham, the grandson of Ian Beefy Botham. He was putting in a performance credited with turning the entire result.

He made no fewer than 30 tackles in all, including in the lead-up to the final big play of the game, which saw Welsh winger Louis Rees-Zammit tackle All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo'unga into touch near halfway. The stadium erupted as if Wales had scored another try. The ref blew his whistle shortly thereafter, and the Welsh had won.