Cameron Bancroft says the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering, reigniting calls for an independent inquiry into Cricket Australia's handling of the affair.

Cameron Bancroft, the batsman at the centre of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, has said the entire Australian team knew about the cheating. His words, first revealed in a tell-all account, have reignited a crisis that Cricket Australia has failed to contain for nearly a decade.

The board's handling of the affair has been widely criticised as abject and incomplete. Bancroft also claimed he carried the burden of lying about how much the wider team and the coaches knew and encouraged the tampering. He said he took the bullet for everybody and that it was his choice. Usman Khawaja's account of the scandal has added further context, suggesting the knowledge went beyond the three players punished.

Also read Cricket Australia CEO Announces Forum For 2018 Sandpaper Scandal

Public Recriminations Intensify After Revelations

These revelations have intensified public fallout and recriminations that show no sign of abating. There is enough blame to go around, but most should be directed at Cricket Australia. The sport's top body has failed the players and coaches, and its continued failure to accept the seriousness of the crisis has turned a team once exalted in the national psyche into an international embarrassment.

Instead of handling the cheating properly in 2018, stopping the rot and cleaning up the culture, the stench of a cover-up lingers. Before the fateful South Africa tour in 2018, Cricket Australia fostered a win-at-all-costs mentality that allowed ball tampering to fester. In Bancroft's account, everyone in the dressing room knew what was happening. Only media manager Kate Hutchison has been named as possibly unaware.

Advertisement

The cultural problems ran deep and were left unaddressed by those in charge at the time. Bancroft is not blameless. He rubbed sandpaper on the ball and kept the team's secrets for years. He also admitted to being deceptive when questioned by Cricket Australia during its original investigation, which could not have helped the body do its job properly.

Yet he is within his rights to feel he has been made a scapegoat, used and spat out of the national team while others rehabilitated their careers and earned fortunes. Steve Smith and David Warner were allowed redemption, while Bancroft was shunned despite piling on runs in first-class cricket. Had history turned out differently, had the mess been properly dealt with years ago, he might well be opening the batting for Australia today.

Contrast in Treatment Fuels Injustice

The contrast in treatment has fuelled a sense of injustice and deepened the public slanging match. Cricket Australia chair David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg, who were not at the helm at the time, this week announced an independent forum for those involved in the 2018 team to discuss their memories. If it was an attempt to quell the public anger, it backfired. The forum has been criticised as insufficient and self-serving, doing little to address the core failures.

Serious questions remain about whether players have been pressured to toe the official line rather than speak openly about what happened. What began as a scandal over cheating on the field has now become a much bigger question of transparency, integrity and accountability. In many respects, the cover-up has become more damaging than the original offence.

Cricket Australia owes the public and its supporters some honest answers, and a secret forum will not solve anything, according to Linelle Gibson of Williamstown. Those involved should heed George Orwell's warning, she added: the past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth. As Ron Stone of Kangaroo Flat noted, applying sandpaper on varnished red leather does not require much imagination of what it might subsequently look like.

Advertisement

Roughed up and unvarnished, unlike the investigation into this balls-up. The halo over the Australian 2018 cricket team is a bit tarnished at the moment. Maybe the bowlers and team manager could help bring back the shine by standing up and rubbing it with the gritty truth. It might be tough but I am sure they could do it.

Secret Forum Fails to Address Failures

So now there is a forum for disillusioned and disgruntled former players to tell their stories and vent their anger. What a smart move by Cricket Australia. It will not provide a solution or fix the problem, but hey, let us keep it in a forum away from the press, so we can all continue to turn a blind eye, and pretend it does not exist.

One reader urged some perspective, noting genocide in Gaza while others are bent out of shape over a piece of sandpaper. Another pondered why gate is tacked onto any political or sporting cover-up, tracing it to the 1972 Watergate break-in. A linguist dubbed the phenomenon a libfix, short for liberated affix, a term coined by American linguist Arnold Zwicky in 2010. Examples include core, maxxing, zilla, cation and holic, enticing the linguistically curious.

Independent Investigation Required to Restore Trust

To end the sense of cover-up and restore trust, the matter must be taken out of Cricket Australia's hands. The scandal needs a proper, independent investigation by an authoritative outsider. The organisation should also hold a major review to prevent any repeat of such cheating. Cricket Australia must pad up and earn back trust the hard way.

Failing that, Australian cricket's reputation will be reduced to ashes. Since the Herald was first published in 1831, the editorial team has believed it important to express a considered view on the issues of the day for readers, always putting the public interest first. The latest revelations only reinforce that the public interest demands a full and transparent accounting of what happened and who was responsible.

Readers wishing to respond can write to letters@theage.com.au, including a home address and telephone number, with the letter in the body of the email and no attachments.