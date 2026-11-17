Pat Cummins told a 68-minute press conference he had no knowledge of any ball-tampering plot on the 2018 South Africa tour, directly refuting Usman Khawaja's testimony as Cricket Australia denies David Warner's cover-up claims.

Pat Cummins has denied any knowledge of a plot to tamper with the ball during Australia's 2018 tour of South Africa, directly refuting Usman Khawaja's testimony and deepening a bitter feud that shows no sign of ending.

Cummins Denies Knowledge of Sandpaper Plot

Speaking for 68 minutes in an extraordinary press conference, the Test captain was asked whether he was aware of any plot to tamper with the ball in South Africa at all. He answered no. That one-word answer left no room for semantics or grey areas. Cummins was not only claiming he did not know about sandpaper being taken onto the field in Cape Town on that specific day.

Also read ‘Everyone knew’: Chadd Sayers rejects Pat Cummins’ view on sandpapergate

He was claiming he knew nothing about any plans to tamper with a cricket ball on the entire tour. He also delivered a personal drive-by at Khawaja, criticising how he had acted as a friend and questioning why he had not spoken up himself given he knew what Cameron Bancroft was planning. Khawaja had been at pains not to name individuals, but Cummins made it personal and operated in specifics.

If it emerges that Cummins is lying, there is no way back. More than 100 months have passed since Bancroft smuggled sandpaper into his briefs, yet an end does not seem in sight. The respected broadcaster Gerard Whateley has compared sandpaper to the JFK assassination. With two factions poles apart, consensus over who knew what in Cape Town, and the notion of a single version of events for the public to digest and accept, seems as unlikely as ever.

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Even Cummins's assertion that he had spoken about the matter publicly for the final time seems wishful in the extreme. Not so long ago, the warring sides in Australian cricket were intergenerational. Cummins's team effectively toppled Justin Langer as head coach, provoking the fury of the great group of 25 years ago, led by former batsmen Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting. Now the fighting is within the same changing room.

Khawaja Awaits Response to Captain's Denial

Cummins said he would not be going legal, despite receiving advice that some of the contents of the book were defamatory. That is not to say others will not. For now, the ball is back in Khawaja's court, and he will get the chance to return serve in the coming days.

Khawaja is slated to commentate for Fox Sports, the Australian broadcaster, on Wednesday in Hobart for the third ODI against England, alongside his friend David Warner and Alyssa Healy, Mitchell Starc's wife. He is also due to appear on some podcasts, although at least one has been delayed until after Hobart. Warner has accused Cummins of throwing Khawaja under the bus, betraying his fury.

For the remainder of the day in Perth he stalked around looking mournful and wronged, so it was little surprise that he issued a statement on Instagram on Saturday morning suggesting more was to come. As far as I am aware, CA did not interview Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc or Nathan Lyon in their 2018 investigation, the statement read. If that is correct, then how can CA push the idea that the bowlers did not know?

It looks like they had decided who they wanted to blame from the very beginning and ran a shoddy investigation to serve the purpose, the statement continued. Now they want to maintain the false narrative that the bowlers had no idea. That stinks of a cover-up. Cricket Australia has denied Warner's allegations.

Cricket Australia Defends 2018 Investigation Process

A CA spokesman said all players were given the opportunity to speak at the time of the initial investigation and have had the ability to come forward with new evidence in the eight years since. CA has respected every player and former player's right to provide their own version of events. Khawaja has seemed less assured when receiving a grilling from journalists. His autobiography, Sabr, is now in its 17th chapter.

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He has found support among back-up players on the tour, Chadd Sayers and Jon Holland, who have no apparent axe to grind. Bancroft said five years ago that the bowlers knew. When briefly stopped by TV cameras at an airport this week, he said he had nothing to say at this time, and flashed a knowing smile. Khawaja's testimony has been refuted by Cummins, Starc and various coaches from the tour.

After his long press conference Cummins headed to the nets with Starc and Josh Hazlewood, the trio seeming as simpatico as ever. There are a number of others we are waiting to hear from, with whispers of what they think doing the rounds. Mitchell Marsh fell over himself not to engage in a car-crash press conference on Thursday, while his forgotten brother Shaun, Peter Handscomb and Tim Paine, who replaced Steve Smith as captain, have all kept their counsel too.

In one way or another, all but Shaun Marsh are conflicted. Handscomb is still a domestic player tipped for the Test tour of India in the New Year as a spin specialist. Mitch Marsh is a friend to everyone and Australia's white-ball captain. Paine is a CA employee as coach of Australia A. The forgotten man of the whole saga is Steve Smith, the captain who turned a blind eye but copped his punishment.

As so often, the intense and restless veteran is keeping a low profile in New York. He will be desperate not to revisit a difficult time. Reading Khawaja's account, it is hard to understand what Warner did wrong at all. But he bore the heaviest punishment for his part in sandpaper, so it is not surprising he felt wronged.

Calls for Full Publication of Integrity Probe

If he is so certain he has been stitched up, surely he and his agent have some evidence from the time that they could make public. That would at least put pressure on Cricket Australia to publish their investigation in full. It was completed by a head of integrity, Iain Roy, who left the organisation soon after and has not commented since the episode was reopened.

Better would be interviewing all parties again and coming to a conclusion, which may or may not be the same as the previous one. Two men, two diametrically opposite accounts. A choice must be made: Team Uzzie or Team Pat.