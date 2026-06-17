Australian Diamonds Name Squad for 2026 Commonwealth Games Amid Key Omissions

Australia's national netball team, the Diamonds, has announced its 12-player roster for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The selection includes seven members from the 2022 gold medal-winning team but features notable omissions such as rising star Jessie Grenvold. Coach Stacey Marinkovich chose experience over form in defense to cover for the injured Sunday Aryang. The squad aims to defend its title against strong international competition starting in late July.

The Australian Diamonds netball team has announced its 12-player squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with a mix of returning gold medalists and new faces.

Notably, young goalkeeper Jessie Grenvold, who had a standout season with the Melbourne Mavericks, was a surprising omission despite her instrumental role in guiding the team to their first finals appearance. Coach Stacey Marinkovich prioritized experience and defensive solidity to compensate for the absence of the injured Sunday Aryang, who will miss the Games due to an ACL tear.

Sarah Klau, who overcame a significant injury layoff with the NSW Swifts, retained her place, while Matilda Garrett earns her first Commonwealth Games selection, filling the void left by Aryang. The squad includes seven players from the gold medal-winning team at the 2022 Birmingham Games, underscoring a blend of proven success and emerging talent. Marinkovich expressed confidence in the group, highlighting their collective determination to defend their title and embrace the challenges ahead.

The selection process sparked discussion around Grenvold's exclusion, as her remarkable form this season made her a strong contender. Her ability to deliver under pressure and her crucial saves for the Mavericks were seen as assets ideally suited for high-stakes international competition.

However, the coaching staff opted for continuity and familiarity, favoring defenders with extensive internationalexperience. This decision reflects a strategic emphasis on defensive cohesion and mental fortitude, traits that are paramount in tournament play. The inclusion of Klau, despite her limited game time, demonstrates faith in her recuperation and her value as a communicator and leader at the back. Garrett's selection is a reward for consistent performance and provides a fresh, dynamic option.

For the 2026 Games, Australia enters as the defending champion, a status that brings both motivation and pressure. The squad will face familiar rivals from New Zealand, England, and Jamaica, all of whom have been narrowing the gap in recent years. The Diamonds' campaign will begin at the end of July in Glasgow, where they aim to navigate a challenging pool stage and progress to the knockout rounds.

The team's preparation will focus on building chemistry, refining strategies, and ensuring peak physical condition. With a core of battle-tested athletes and the injection of new energy, the group is poised to compete at the highest level, embodying the dual ambitions of celebrating past achievements and forging a new legacy in the pursuit of Commonwealth Games glory





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Australian Diamonds Commonwealth Games 2026 Netball Squad Selection Jessie Grenvold Stacey Marinkovich Sunday Aryang Sarah Klau Matilda Garrett

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