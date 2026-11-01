Sam Konstas Hits 173 as Sheffield Shield Young Guns Press Test Claims

Sam Konstas made 173 for NSW against South Australia while Peter Handscomb scored 169 and Corey Wasley 179 not out in a round of Sheffield Shield matches that reshaped Australia's Test batting pecking order.

Sam Konstas made 173 for NSW against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield, his second century in four matches, as young batsmen around the country pressed claims for higher honours.

Konstas walked to the crease on the third day looking to lengthen the Blues lead. The senior partner in his second wicket stand of 117 was Kurtis Patterson, who averages 144 in Test cricket from two matches. The innings unfolded a short bounce throw away from Pat Cummins exhausting press conference at the Cricket NSW indoor centre on Friday, where the captain addressed media about a picture more than eight years old.

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Young Batsmen Dominate Sheffield Shield

Batsmen were suddenly cooking with gas at NSW Cricket Central at Sydney Olympic Park. Shield cricket in Victoria returned home to the MCG, where the groundsman had found the keys to the mower. Ex-Test batsman Peter Handscomb got a patient 323-ball 169 for Victoria, and former Blue Blake Macdonald hit 116. Left-handed Western Australian rookie Corey Wasley responded with 179 not out from 337 deliveries.

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Wasley is another member of the talent-packed 2024 under-19 World Cup team, with patience proving a valuable virtue. At the Gabba, Marnus Labuschagne made 12 against Tasmania, playing an unbalanced and careless drive. Young guns Jack Clayton made 52, Hugh Weibgen 89 and Hugo Burdon 70, all former Australian under-19s representatives who made half centuries. Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg suggested match surfaces need to be less like the front lawn and more like the concrete path to the clothesline.

Spinners still are not getting a lot of overs. Nic Maddinson, surprisingly summoned to open in the South African series, has been batting in the middle order with modest returns on his reinstatement to state cricket. Maddinson has been replaced by the exuberant Oliver Davies against the new ball. The bottom line on batting talent and likely Test aspirants has been in the red over the last couple of years.

Cooper Connolly Net Sessions Fail

Pitches favoured seam bowling and selectors persisted with failing incumbents while confusing white ball potential with red ball performance. Cooper Connolly is a case in point, his first Test being his fourth first-class game. Connolly had never made a century but scored 90 on first-class debut. He wore the hi-vis on the bench in South Africa instead of playing the early Shield games at home, getting loads of net time when he needed match time.

The pathway to the top of the cricket pyramid does not include a statistic for runs and wickets accumulated in the nets and against the wanger. Connolly two innings in Cape Town were desultory and no surprise when he failed twice with 29 and nought. Relentless net sessions and full-time drink waiting have never produced improvements in batsmen or bowlers.

Australian cricket needs players of his talent to turn potential into performance, as rugby league super coach Jack Gibson said, potential never won nothing. Cooper Connolly, dismissed for 27 off 30 balls against England on Friday, will miss the next two rounds of the Sheffield Shield. He finds himself in three weeks of white ball cricket, again missing the experience of Sheffield Shield and the opportunity to grow.

Oliver Peake Misses State Cricket

The reality for Connolly is the young guns mentioned above are edging in front of him in the Test match pecking order at a time when spots are up for grabs. Twenty-year-old Victorian left-hand bat Oliver Peake finds himself warming the pine at white ball matches instead of turning out for his home state. Peake has only played 16 first-class games in his nascent career, averaging under 25, so the proof of the pudding has not yet set.

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It will be interesting to see over the next two One Day Internationals and five Twenty20s if Peake gets a game for Australia. If not, then his lesson time has been severely restricted. There are players who see their international careers moulded around 50- and 20-over cricket, and with World Cups and Olympics on the horizon there will be ample opportunities to impress. But choosing Test batsmen on white ball form is bound for trouble, less so for bowlers.

Konstas must have confused his format ambitions in the first innings versus South Australia when he charged down the pitch to the challenging pace of Jordan Buckingham. He coughed up a simple chance to the infield. Perhaps he was intoxicated by the uninhibited stroke play at the other end from Davies, or maybe looking for a slot on an Indian Premier League auction list.

Oliver Davies Tests Test Readiness

His second innings sprung from a study in discipline, well-judged strokeplay, then domination, just what you might expect from a Test-calibre batsman. Davies may be a like for like choice if Travis Head is unavailable. Davies can open the batting when cannon fire is required on a fiery pitch, or settle in to bruise the old ball and tiring bowlers on peaceful decks.

Matthew Renshaw is taking first guard against New Zealand in three weeks time in the first Test in Perth. The competition for spots all through the order, with Steve Smith safe at four, has found some higher gears thanks to Sheffield Shield performances. The media scrimmage that semi-circled their wagons around Cummins wrote and filmed explanations and nuances from a cricket match in the dimming past, admittedly a past with few ghosts.

If they wanted to examine the present and get an impression of what the future of Australian cricket is going to look like, they needed simply to turn their tripods, their gaze and their recording machines 180 degrees to find the newest field of dreams.