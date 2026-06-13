Australian Driver Martin Berry Uses AI Personal Trainer to Prepare for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Martin Berry, one of four Australians in the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans, uses an AI personal trainer and simulator sessions to prepare for the endurance race. He qualified 13th in LMGT3 for the Iron Lynx team.

Martin Berry , an Australian racing driver, is leveraging artificial intelligence to prepare for the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans . The 94th edition of the iconic endurance race takes place at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France, starting at midnight AEST on Sunday and concluding at midnight on Monday.

Berry, driving the number 61 Iron Lynx in the LMGT3 class, qualified 13th in class and 50th overall. He is one of four Australians competing this year, joining Yasser Shahin in LMGT3, as well as Jack Doohan and James Allen in LMP2. Berry describes the race as iconic and emphasizes the need for peak physical and mental condition to complete the 24-hour event.

To achieve this, he has developed an AI personal trainer that guides his preparation, combining fitness routines with extensive simulator sessions. I am quite into AI these days, so I have built this AI personal trainer that has been guiding me for preparation for Le Mans, Berry told ABC Sport. He explained that the simulator helps build muscle memory and find rhythm, essential for maintaining performance over a full day with minimal rest.

Berry made his Le Mans debut last year, finishing 12th in LMGT3 and 44th overall with the Iron Lynx team. This year, he aims to improve on that result.

Meanwhile, Yasser Shahin in the number 92 The Bend Manthey leads the LMGT3 standings in the World Endurance Championship, adding to Australian representation. In LMP2, Jack Doohan qualified third in class for Nielsen Racing, and James Allen starts eighth for AO by TF. The top-tier Hypercar pole was claimed by the number 15 BMW M Team WRT, driven by Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello, and Dries Vanthoor. Beyond the competition, Berry highlighted the unique atmosphere of Le Mans.

The level of fans that are here; it is one of the biggest races in the world in terms of fan participation and attendance, he said. The quality of the drivers on the grid is at a very, very high level, so you have to be competitive and super focused. The event is not just a race but a festival, drawing massive crowds and creating an electric environment.

With his AI-driven preparation and simulator work, Berry feels ready to tackle the challenges of the 24-hour race. The use of technology reflects a growing trend in motorsport where data and artificial intelligence play crucial roles in driver training and strategy. As the clock ticks down to the start, Berry and his fellow Australians are set to showcase their skills on one of the world's most demanding stages.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans remains a pinnacle of endurance racing, pushing both man and machine to their limits. For Berry, it is an opportunity to test his AI-enhanced preparation against the best in the world, and he is determined to make the most of it





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