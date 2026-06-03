Australian Economy Hits Speed Limit as Oil Prices Surge and Rate Hikes Loom

Australia's economy faces flat growth in March quarter with major banks downgrading GDP forecasts, as US-Iran war drives oil prices up and three rate hikes are predicted. Treasurer Chalmers highlights resilience despite global uncertainty.

Australia's economy has hit its speed limit, and with oil prices briefly doubling and three interest rate hikes looming, the worst may be yet to come.

Growth in the Australian economy is expected to be flat when new data is released on Wednesday, but Treasurer Jim Chalmers is talking up its resilience in the face of global uncertainty. Major banks have slashed their growth expectations, as surging fuel costs due to the US-Iran war return the Australian economy to its natural speed limit.

In a grim forecast update, the Commonwealth Bank has downgraded its gross domestic product (GDP) outlook to 0.0 percent over the March quarter, or 2.1 percent over the year. This would be below the Reserve Bank of Australia's estimates that the national economy would grow at 2.6 percent for the 12 months until March.

In a similar warning, National Australia Bank also predicts the economy to slow to just 0.3 percent over the March quarter or 2.4 percent over the past 12 months. The Treasurer indicated that he would be happy with such a result, but his political opponents are expected to pounce on Wednesday's GDP data release.

Any through-the-year growth with a two in front of it would be a very welcome reminder that we confront this period of substantial global economic uncertainty and volatility from a position of genuine economic strength, he said on Tuesday. But this could be the high point, with the CBA predicting three interest rate hikes, higher inflation and offshore uncertainty will drag the economy lower in the June quarter.

Both of the major banks have downgraded their prediction due to a larger-than-expected hit from net exports, which the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday will take 0.8 percent or $5.2 billion out of national growth. We saw a significant lift in import volumes, a lot of that was chips for data centres, CBA head of Australia economics Belinda Allen said.

We also saw some weakness in export volumes over the quarter, due to weather related disruptions to the mining sector. While the economy is tipped to slow in March, Ms Allen said the private sector, which is made up of businesses and household spending, held up over the first three months of the year. This was far weaker than market expectations of 0.8 percent increase in spending.

The headline fall in consumption was driven by declines in national defence and state and local government spending. This follows outsized strength in December 2025, in which defence spending rose 2.1 percent over the quarter, while state and local government spending lifted 1.0 percent. Household consumption is expected to have increased by 0.7 percent over the first three months, accelerating from 0.4 percent in the December quarter.

While households have spent more, it was largely thanks to electricity rebates ending, pushing quarterly consumption higher. At the same time company profits are predicted to have slowed by 1.5 percent in the March quarter, although this is in part due to adjusting for inventories. The fall came after two quarters of gains in company profits, which through the year is predicted to be up 3.2 percent after taking into account inventories.

Ms Allen said overall Wednesday's GDP figure is likely to show a not bad result, but it was too early for the full impacts of the US-Iran war to have impacted the economy. The US-Iran war is expected to dampen growth in the Australian economy in the March quarter. I think it reiterates the Australian economy was in a decent position leading into these additional headwinds, Ms Allen said.

On our forecasts GDP is still around 2.1 percent and around our potential growth forecast or speed limits of the national economy. Before the Middle East conflict in January, oil prices were about $US56 ($A80) per barrel, before temporarily touching $US120 ($A167) per barrel, its highest price since mid 2022.

This was due to the critical Strait of Hormuz, which had around 20 percent of the world's oil and gas flowing through, shutting down in response to the war in the Middle East. The Australian economy is facing significant headwinds from multiple fronts. The combination of the US-Iran war, which has caused oil prices to spike, and the prospect of three interest rate hikes from the Reserve Bank, is putting pressure on growth.

The major banks have revised their GDP forecasts downward, and the Treasurer has acknowledged the challenges while highlighting Australia's underlying strength. The net export sector has been a particular drag, with import volumes rising sharply due to demand for technology components like chips for data centres, while export volumes have been hampered by weather-related disruptions in the mining sector. Consumer spending has shown some resilience, partly due to the end of electricity rebates, but government spending has declined.

Company profits are also expected to slow after two quarters of gains. The full impact of the geopolitical tensions may not yet be fully reflected in the data, but the outlook for the June quarter is concerning. Despite the gloomy forecasts, there are some positive aspects. Household consumption has accelerated, and the private sector has held up better than expected.

The Treasurer has expressed confidence that any growth figure above 2 percent would be a sign of strength in the face of global uncertainty. The Australian economy is operating near its speed limit, which is the maximum sustainable growth rate without overheating.

However, with oil prices having briefly doubled and the possibility of further rate increases, the economy may face more challenges in the coming months. The situation underscores the vulnerability of the Australian economy to external shocks, particularly from geopolitical conflicts and commodity price volatility. Policymakers will need to monitor the situation closely and consider appropriate measures to support growth while managing inflation and fiscal stability





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